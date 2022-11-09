Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 11.8.22  

We’re back for another episode of AEW Dark. Unfortunately all of my recent praise will go down the drain as we have one of my least favorite versions of Dark tonight. The overkill 13 match episode that i’m sure will be like 5 squash matches, 5 short matches and MAYBE three decent matches. I’d love to be proven wrong but lengthy episodes of Dark are almost never that great because so much happens in such a short time and no-one benefits. Enough crying from me, if it’s a good episode and i’m way wrong here i’ll be sure to admit it.

Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li

Clayton dominated this relatively short squash match against Li. Li tried to get some offense but ran right into a scoopslam that Clayton followed with a suplex for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Clayton was fine here, not sure what the long term goals are for him but there apparently is something there as they slowly try to build him up.

Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi

Back and forth early but Rossi is quick to take the upper hand utilizing her strength to dominate D’Amboise. Rossi with a cover but she lifts D’Amboise shoulder up before three and hits her with a jackknife suplex and covers for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Another squash match we’re at 2/2 so far. Not bad, Rossi is looking a little smoother than she has in the past.

The Gunns vs. BK Klein & Jarett Diaz

The Gunns come out cosplaying as FTR, this is wonderful. Diaz is smaller in stature but starts this match off for his team and gets dominated by the Gunns who work to keep him isolated from his opponent early on. Colton drops Klein off the apron to prevent Diaz from making a tag. Klein gets the crowd hyped up for Diaz to make the tag, Taz tells him to make a cover but he hesitates and eats Colt 45 from Colton who then covers for the victory. Morrisey drops Klein post match and takes a mic saying Big Bill, Top Gunns, they’re out.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was another shorter match but not bad at all, Klein looked like a dummy for not even making a cover but it was a decent finish to an ok short match.

Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

I feel like they advertised this match for a week ago but maybe I read the graphic wrong. Either way nice of them to give the old Dailys Place crowd a throwback match they likely recall. Cutler has to fend off Avalon and the wingmen outside. Avalon distracts the referee allowing Cutler and Nemeth jump Cutler outside the ring. Avalon with control but Cutler counters and nails Avalon with a fun little combination covering for a near fall. Cutler maintains control hitting the airplane spin, both guys are dizzy but Cutler ducks a lariat because he’s dizzy falling outside. Well done. Cutler and Avalon nearly double counted out but they make the count. Cutler and Avalon exchange strikes. Avalon covers Cutler for a two, Cutler in control and hits Avalon with the cold spray, then Benoni and Nemeth. Cutler back in control and drops Cutler covering for a two count. Avalon tries to hit Cutler with a chair but Leva Bates comes to grab the chair saving Cutler. Cutler hits Avalon with a reverse DDT and covers for two. Taz chants fight forever. Avalon catches Cutler up top and hits a rana, Cutler tries to roll through but Avalon with the roll up and wins the match.

Rating: ****

Review: This was goofy, but as a guy who begs for consistency and feuds on Dark I LOVED this. All the call backs were executed well and the goofy stuff was fun. I didn’t expect to like this as much as I did but I popped hardcore for Leva.

The Blonds vs. The Factory

I was thinking early I’d like to see Carter back on Dark, and here he is. The Blonds are no longer the Varsity Blonds. QT Marshall in control of Griff Garrison early on in this one and he works him over for a while isolating him to prevent the tag. The crowd likes the Blonds. Carter tags in and Griff drops him nearly making the tag but QT breaks it up. Finally Pillman tags in and they run wild on Carter and QT. Griff with the blind tag and they look for the tag move on QT but Carter breaks it up. Griff with a rolling elbow to Carter but QT with the roll up and has the trunks for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was solid little tag team match but a tad short. I liked how much the crowd was behind the Blonds and it worked well to deliver a solid match here.

Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves

Nieves with brief spurts of offense but Anna Jay has none of it taking control every time Sio tries. Anna Jay takes control showing a more aggressive side bouncing between crazy and calm quickly. Nieves tries to counter but is hit with a leg lariat in the corner then the queenslayer submission for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Not a bad squash match but relatively forgetable if we’re being real. I like Anna Jay and she has improved a good bit but this didn’t do a lot for me.

Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian

Kip in control early but Kross counters for a brief bit of offense. Kip quickly regains control and sends Kross into the corner hard and follows with a senton. Kip gets the crowd to pop for him but walks into a roll up. Kross and Kip exchange strikes, Kross runs right into a kick to the legs from Kip sending him into the middle rope. Kip drops Kross with his finisher and covers him for the quick victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: Not much, Kross is fine but he’s been around a lot for a guy who is just ok. Kip was solid in this and seems to be finding himself still, I am unsure if he’s supposed to be a face but the fans seem to like him as he’s a real day one underdog.

Athena vs. Diamante

Really good back and forth early with neither woman gaining control until Athena hits a backbreaker combination on Diamante. Athena attempts a suplex into the ring on Diamante but she counters with a suplex to the ramp instead. Diamante with a burst of offense. They end up outside the ring and Athena sends Diamante into the barricade a number of times. Back into the ring and Athena is pissed laying into Diamante with STIFF shots. Athena with a spinout lungblower and covers Diamante for the victory. Athena with a superkick to Diamante post match to show she’s mean.

Rating: ***

Review: This was good and I like this side of Athena it adds to some really solid matches and we could get some GOOD feuds out of this down the line if AEW lines her up against some of the really good in ring workers.

Rico Gonzalez vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Hobbs with control early tossing Gonzalez around for a bit before hitting a HUGE spinebuster and covers Rico for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: This is probably the squash of the night, it was short sweet and pretty awesome.

The Dark Order vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, & Ativalu

Fulton is really good but he looks too much like Archer to me. The Dark order with control early but Fulton and Ativalu attack as they taunt but it’s short lived as Silver and Reynolds send them outside and hit stereo dives. Uno with an assisted neckbreaker to Hollywood. Fulton and Ativalu knocked off the apron and they hit Hollywood with the deal and cover for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: I don’t love it when The Dark Order are winning squash matches like this but this was actually ok by me because they’re in Dailys place.

AR Fox and Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

This is exciting and electric quick, great stuff between Fox and Ortiz. Kingston and Conley tag in, the crowd loves Eddie. Konley with a rana on Eddie but he quickly recovers and tags in Ortiz. Ortiz drops Fox off the apron and hits Konley with a fisherman bomb and covers for the victory. Kind of weird to see this move as a finish twice tonight. Eddie locks Fox in a submission until Ortiz calms him down but Eddie starts throwing chairs and finally leaves.

Rating: N/A

Review: I can’t believe this match only got two minutes. What a waste. I dont love the Eddie post match stuff because it just feels random as he isn’t really acting this way mid match go all in with it or don’t do it.

Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga

Really fun stuff early between Emi and Toni, love the aggression and quickness. Suruga with the interference for the apron allows her and Emi to take control. Mei tags in and Toni mocks her size so Mei bites her and sends Toni into the corner hitting her with a dropkick then tagging Emi in who hits the we will chop you on Toni. Really great stuff from the heels as they keep Toni isolated. Toni and Mei exchange strikes and get face to face, Toni with a neck breaker, Mei tags in Emi and she tries to block Toni from making a tag but Shida tags in and takes control of Emi quickly. Emi counters and hits Shida with a reverse neck breaker, she tags in Mei and they attempt a double suplex, Toni gets involved and finally Mei and Emi hit the suplex. Mei and Emi with a steamroller senton to Toni and Shida great stuff. Mei rolls up Shida and nearly takes the win. Mei off the ropes but Shida catches her and hits her with a brainbuster. Shida on the ropes but Emi breaks it up. Emi up top and tries a moonsault but Shida moves. Mei runs into series of backbreakers in the corner. Emi set up in the corner, Shida with the Katana to Mei and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was really really good. I want to see Mei a lot more and hopefully we will.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen

Excalibur and Taz are joined by William Regal who just loves Excalibur. Grappling between Nemeth and Yuta early, Yuta in control quick so Nemeth with the tag to Cezar. Nemeth takes Claudio off the apron and Cezar takes out Wheeler. Nemeth tags in and they hit an assisted firemans carry to Yuta and Nemeth covers just for one. They continue to workover Yuta as Cezar tags in and lays into him with a series of strikes. Yuta tries to escape for the tag and he does tagging in Claudio. Claudio with a ton of uppercuts to Nemeth. Claudio goes for the swing but Cezar breaks it up. Claudio with an assist on the DDT from Yuta to Cezar. Claudio with a big spin and dropkick from Yuta to Nemeth. Claudio covers for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This wasn’t anything special but it was alright and fun for the crowd. I do feel like all of the tag matches with the same formula tonight took this one down a notch for me. I also think this could’ve slated in a different slot and the previous match easily could’ve went last. Either way it’s a fine way to end an Ok episode of Dark.