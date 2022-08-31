Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 8.30.22  

It’s Tuesday night and you know what that means! It’s time for us to tune in to another episode of AEW Dark. We have Rush, Dante Martin, The Trust Busters, John Silver, Julia Hart, The JAS, Kiera Hogan, and more on tap tonight. Not the most star-studded episode of Dark but I’ll be damned if I’m not excited to see Rush vs. Blake & Dante vs. A.R. Fox. Hopefully those two matches get some time, the rest of the card is fine but those two matches stick out to me for sure. We have Excalibur and Taz with us as always calling the action so let’s go to the ring and get to it!

John Silver vs. Serpentico

Serpentico has a fan club building in Florida, good for him he’s one of my favorite AEW Dark mainstays despite being a resident loser. Luther is here with him, nice I’ve actually missed the annoying pal of Serpentico. This isn’t the biggest match of the night but this should be a good opener. Silvers’s strength advantage allows him to control the match early on by just tossing Serpentico around the ring. Luther insults Silver causing the distraction as Silver knocks him off the apron. Serpentico takes control of the distraction with a super kick. He maintains control until knocking himself loopy with a headbutt allowing Silver to regroup and fight back with a series of strikes. Silver catches Serpentico with a powerbomb in midair but Serprentico kicks out at two. Silver with a series of kicks and then the spin-doctor to Serpentico before covering for the victory in 4:12.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was technically sound but a tad short to really get going. I don’t mind this match but it doesn’t do a lot for me. Nice little win for Silver to gain momentum going forward.

Diamante vs. Charlette Renegade

Back-to-back matches with both participants getting actual entrances. Good for the likes of the Renegades and Serpentico to stick around long enough to get this treatment. I don’t expect it but it would be cool to see Renegade steal one here. Not looking great early as Diamante has control right away. Diamante with a running uppercut and follows with a dropkick to the back. Charlette fights back for a moment but Diamante quickly counters, Charlette distracts the ref allowing Robyn to attack Diamante from the outside. Robyn tries choking away at Diamante but the referee catches her. This ref is too laid back he saw the interference but isn’t throwing out Robyn. Diamante botches a huricanrana off the top and takes out Charlette with a stiff legdrop. Diamante follows up with a series of german suplexes but Robyn with the distraction on the apron. Robyn with a strike right to her sister but no DQ. Diamante with another german and the code red for the victory in 3:07.

Rating: *1/2

Review: This was short and just not good. The interference was one thing, the botch was another and overall it just didn’t click. The renegades have grown a lot in their time in AEW but this was a solid reminder they have a ways to go yet.

Angelo Parker vs. Gus De La Vega

No more jobber entrances as Gus De La Vega watches on from the ring while Angelo makes his formal entrance. Cool hand Ang has his sights set on Hook’s FTW Championship so he has to build momentum. Ang with control early the elevated DDT and victory for the win in 15 seconds or so.

Rating: N/A

Review: Well that was short and sweet, you have to give Angelo momentum if he’s going to face Hook, this was that I suppose but have him beat someone relevant. Angelo yells into the camera for Taz to send Hook, I think he might regret that.

Kiera Hogan vs. Mylo

Mylo is a bit of a new face for us here on Dark, but I’m glad we’re getting some more of Kiera Hogan. Decent back and forth early, Mylo catches Kiera in the corner and tries to leap onto the ropes, but she misses the rope fortunately Kiera thinks quickly and drops her off the ropes. Keira with the hip attack in the corner and follows with a sliding dropkick to the face of Mylo. Keira with a roundhouse kick and picks up the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was way too short to get much going but I’ll say it was enjoyable for what it was. Mylo was decent and Keira picks up a victory so I can’t complain.

The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz, Tyshaun Perez, and Hermano

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t over this a bit but I could be in the minority. Daivari with a headlock early but Perez ducks it and locks in one of his own. Daivari is only in for a short bit as he tags in Slim J to take care of Perez with a series of strikes. Slim J has been awesome he runs through Perez before ripping off his shirt. Parker tags in as does Cruz, he runs right into new brock who drops him immediately. Parker brings Perez and Hermano all into the ring and splashes them all in separate corners before putting them in the same corner and killing them all with another splash. Parker lifts Hermano up and hits a sweet diving reverse DDT onto Hermano. Assisted sliced bread to Perez then Daivari with a splash onto him. Parker lifts Cruz up and slams him down before covering for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was good but it can only happen so much to relative nobodies before it loses its luster. I just don’t see them pulling the trigger on this team as they should so I wonder what the momentum building will lead to. And I don’t even know that they should but they just feel like they are gaining a lot of momentum quickly.

Julia Hart vs. Vicky Dreamboat

Julia continuing to develop her new persona. It does feel like it’s finally starting to all come together let’s see how this goes. There’s still something about Julia’s facial expressions that don’t connect for me in terms of her character. The ring work is definitely improving. Julia with a back elbow to Dreamboat taking her down and taking control. Julia sends Dreamboat face first into the middle turnbuckle then lays into her with a series of strikes. Aubrey pulls Julia out of the corner before cowering away as Julia stares her down. Dreamboat with a Russian legsweep sending Julia running. Julia pulls Dreamboat to the outside and tries to send her face first into the steps but she counters and sends Julia into the steps herself. Julia escapes back to the ring and as Vicky follows her in she drops her with an elbow to the face. Julia locks her in submission, Excalibur calls it Heartless and she picks up the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was actually pretty good even if it was short and not particularly special. I don’t know if i love Julia having to be on the run but it did make for a decent finish and she was never in much danger. Interesting name for a finish.

– Angelo Parker is backstage with Matt Menard and they talk about Hook, Angelo says he wants to send Hook, and Matt asks if Hook’s a tough guy or a pretty boy. He says he doesn’t have the hair of a tough guy. Matt asks what Hook would do if they stole his hair gel. Angelo threatens to take the FTW championship. Nice little promo, funny to have them throw it back to Taz after they threaten to attack and steal from his son.

Kayla Rossi vs. Vipress

Kayla Rossi is once again accompanied by the Diamond Sheik. I see Kayla and just think about Joey Janela. Rossi is no doubt intimidating but I am curious what the outlook is for her given her inexperience. Rossi with a frontflip to get in the face of Vipress. I hope she does that all the time so one day she can do it and just get taken out right away. Rossi with a mean bodyslam before just standing over Vipress, Rossi tries to choke Vipress on the ropes but she’s big on rules so she stops the second the ref starts the count. Vipress counters a slam but gets dropped with a clothesline for her effort. Kayla gets Vipress onto her shoulders and hits a fallaway slam, then a kip up into a moonsault for the victory in about 1:42.

Rating: N/A

Review: This was too short to rate, Kayla with another decisive victory. She’s just so clearly very green, maybe in a year or so but I am not sold on the idea she could be good enough to even run a short program on TV anytime soon.

Varsity Blonds vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander

Man oh man what happened to the Blonds? Commentary notes a more serious attitude from the Blonds tonight. Pillman kicks this off with Grillo a decent grapple exchange and Pillman gets to show off a bit, it took time but he actually feels so much more natural now than he did when he first got into AEW. Dean tries to break up Pillman’s attack but Griff spears Dean and lays into him with strikes until the referee forces him out. Pillman uses his boot to rake at the face of Grillo before tagging in Griff. Griff with a kick to the midsection and Pillman with a neckbreaker. Garrison with a legdrop then he and Pillman just stare at the camera before dropping Dean off the barricade. Garrison lifts Grillo up and drops him with the assisted dropkick from Pillman before covering for the victory in 1:52.

Rating: N/A

Review: Too short to rate but Griff looks pissed and I loved every bit of it. I feel like there has to be some level of legitimacy to his frustration after he did so well with so little and now has to do it again. I liked it.

Dante Martin vs. A.R. Fox

When I saw this match listed I knew it’d be a banger and I can’t imagine I’ll be wrong here. Fox has appeared for AEW once before but he should be a frequent AEW Dark competitor if nothing else. Nice back-and-forth chant between Fox and Dante, I love that Fox got that level of respect there. Quick exchange early, a sweet spot where Dante did a flip to avoid Fox as Fox rolls through the ropes onto the apron. Fox and Dante both with the ankle pick then kip up right after. Nice past vs. future match-up here. Dante is in control but Fox sends him into the corner, Dante counters but Fox onto the apron and trips up Dante before lifting him up for a corkscrew brainbuster and covers for two. That should be someone’s finish. Fox stays on top of it looking for a suplex but Dante counters with a knee and then a suplex of his own. Dante dodges a clothesline in the corner then staggers Fox with an enziguri, Dante with a diving cross body and covers for two. Dante up top but Fox catches him with a springboard Spanish fly, Fox with a 450, and covers for the two count. He didn’t steal it there but I sure wish he would’ve. Dante regains control, he hits the nosedive and covers Fox for the victory in about 4:33.

Rating: ***

Review: This should’ve been a four+ star match but it was too short to ever get to that level. If it hasn’t happened already this needs to happen on an independent show but I wish like hell they could really tell a story with it because both are so good. It’s a shame Fox isn’t signed up.

Brock Anderson vs. Tyson Maddux

Brock in control immediately stomping away at Tyson. Tyson with a dropkick sending Brock into the corner. Tyson with the ballin taunt like it’s 2008 and then hits a forearm in the corner but another taunt allows Brock to regroup and hit a spinebuster for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: I don’t know if I’ll even be into painfully average Brock Anderson but this was fine for what it was.

The Workhorsemen vs. Oliver Sawyer & Manny Lo

I am glad to see the Workhorsemen once again I prefer JD with Henry ten times out of ten. Henry and Lo start this off, Henry with stiff strikes early before tagging in Drake. Drake drops Lo across the top rope and Henry follows with a running kick. Drake lays into him with a chop, Lo tries to fight back but it’s short-lived as Drake drops him with a powerslam and headbutt. Taz with a callback to Maki Itoh and I love it. Henry tags in and nails Lo with a stiff kick across the spine. Lo sent into the corner but he fights free and manages to make a tag to Sawyer. Sawyer charges in and drops Drake on the apron with a dropkick, his fire is put out quick as JD catches him with an overhead throw into the corner. He eats a cannonball senton in the corner. Henry with the diving footstomp, JD follows with a moonsault and covers for the win.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a squash but I loved it, Drake and Henry hardly took any offense, it was fun to see Sawyer get a hot tag even if it was short-lived. I really liked this match-up because it felt different from your typical tag team squash matches.

Post match: Drake tells Schiavone he loves the Wingmen but he had to self-reflect and it finally clicked. JD says he called Henry and now they’re two men possessed and obsessed with success. Henry says he didn’t mind the wingmen but he wants to see the real JD Drake. Henry says going forward they’re gonna punch in and knock out. YES! FINALLY YES! I hope they completely ditch the really weak excuse of their association with the wingmen and let it end there.

Leila Grey vs. Renee Michelle

This match has a 20-minute time limit, I’m giving it five at most. Leila has been trying to get in good with Jade Cargill, feels like they’re building to an eventual showdown between the two. Gray dropped to the mat and attempts a WEAK kip up. It wasn’t as bad as say that Joey Janela kip up from way back but it wasn’t good. Leila takes control choking Michelle in the corner with her boot. Grey with a snap suplex and rolls right into a cover for two. Grey annoyed she didn’t pick up the win there and lay into Renee with strikes to the back. Renee is sent into the corner but she slides to avoid it and hits Grey with a kick to the head nice. Renee with a flying forearm in the corner then heads up top. Renee with a nice dropkick, she tries for a kip-up of her own, it wasn’t as bad as the previous but still not great. Renee with the back heel kick and covers for two. Michelle looks like the one they should get behind at this point. Grey with a couple of forearms to the face of Michelle then sends her into the corner and follows with a running knee. Grey with a spinning DDT, she ducks a lariat and hits an X-Factor onto Michelle, and covers for the victory in three minutes.

Rating: **

Review: Grey is green, and that’s ok she’ll improve but it’s still fair to assume that they should just focus on the baddies they have not someone new who isn’t as polished. Michelle isn’t much better but she honestly felt much more polished in this match.

Blake Christian vs. Rush

Blake has joined the ranks of The Renegades and Serpentico as he now has his own stock entrance. I am so pumped to see Rush on Dark, I honestly think he’d be a talent most consider ‘above’ Dark, but I am always asking for star power on Dark and I’ll be damned if I don’t consider Rush a star even if he’s not that big in the US quite yet. Just let Rush go for fifteen against quality unsigned opponents for a month of Dark then send him to Mexico to face PAC in a match at a big Triple-A show. The crowd is right behind Blake and Rush isn’t happy about it. Rush with a shoulder block and aggressive stomps early, great back and forth action as Blake hits a huricanrana and sends Rush to the outside. Blake with a baseball slide but Rush counters and hits Blake with a forearm. Rush sends Blake into the barricade multiple times hard as hell. Great work from Blake here making Rush look great. Rush with a snapmare outside then tries to grab a camera cable to choke Blake but Jose tells him not to do it with the referee right there. Rush sends Blake back into the ring and stares down Aubrey seemingly annoyed she’s still counting him out. Rush and Blake exchange strikes before Rush drops him with a stiff forearm. Rush with a chop before Aubrey gets in his face, he tries to charm her before going back after Blake, Rush with a splash in the corner sweeps out the leg and teases a splash in the corner before just kicking Blake instead. Rush with the ol Los taunts as Blake lays battered in the corner. Blake avoids a splash in the corner then trips up Rush hitting a low tiger feint kick and following up with a missile dropkick right away. Rush heads to the outside to regroup but Blake hits a speedy tope through the lower ropes, he goes for another and it hits but not quite as impactful. Blake with another dive hitting the Fosbury flop onto Rush. Blake suddenly in control tossing Rush into the ring and hitting a springboard 450. Blake covers but Rush kicks out at two. Blake attempts another 450 but Rush manages to counter with a freaking headbutt instead. Blake into the corner Rush with the bull’s horns in the corner, he covers Rush as Jose says count it. Rush with the victory in 5:45.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: This was a really good main event between two rather good competitors. I am glad Rush won but I also enjoy Blake getting some real offense in here that means a lot for him in the future I’d have to say. This was one of my favorite AEW Dark matches in some time even though it was still kind of short.