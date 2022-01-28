Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 1.27.22  

We’re back for another episode of Impact wrestling on AXS TV! Last week we saw all hell break loose when the ROH rogue group attacked the Impact wrestling roster to close out the show. Finally Impact was able to regain the upper hand but it didn’t look great for Impact initially. Hopefully they’ve regrouped and will be able to avoid any further attacks from the ROH group.

Mickie James will give a speech to the Knockouts as she prepares to participate in WWE’s Royal Rumble in just 48 hours. W. Morrisey will take on eight different members of the learning tree in an 8 on1 handicap match. The Iinspiration will finally face off with The Influence in non title action as Tennille will not be able to compete. Chris Bey will face Jake Something and much more. This card looks to be exciting and coming off their latest set of tapings this should be a fresh new episode of Impact.

– We recap the events of last weeks main event and Maria announcing they are Honor No More. Such a simple name and yet I forgot just a week later.

Chris Bey vs. Jake Something

Both of these guys have been having impressive matches so i’m excited to see this one. We get a pretty decent Chris Bey chant as he makes his entrance. Tom Hannifan announces that Matthew Rehwoldt will be taking over for D’Lo as the color commentator. This could be an interesting team but I hope Rehwoldt plays a pretty unbiased commentator heel commentators can be ok but typically they’re annoying. Bey starts off with a dropkick early and lays into Jake with kicks in the corner. He goes for a splash in the corner but Jake catches him and sends him into the corner but Jake runs into a boot from Bey. Bey dives back into the ring and bounces off the ropes but Jake hits him with a huge back body drop. Bey gets to his feet and EATS a massive clothesline from Jake. That could’ve been the finish. Jake sends Bey into the ropes but Bey ducks outside. Jake lifts Bey up and drops him on the apron face first. Jake charges at Bey but runs face first into the ring post. Bey onto the top rope and hits a senton to the outside on Bey that gets the crowd on their feet. This is a decent crowd for Impact in Florida. This show feels a bit bigger than their last set of tapings and much bigger than the Vegas shows. Bey with a dropkick to the face of Jake and catches him in the corner with a choke in the corner before being forced to break the hold by the ref. Bey out of the corner and runs into a forearm that sends him to the mat. Bey off the ropes and hits a big neck breaker and covers for a two count. Bey with his spinning forearm uppercut to the back and covers Jake for another two count. Both men to their feet and Jake with a stiff chop that sends Bey into the corner. Jake sends Bey into the opposing corner and catches him with a splash. Jake lifts Bey up but Bey hits him with a superkick and covers for a two. Bey locks his legs around the neck of Jake to slow him down and Jake reaches for the ropes before muscling his way out of the hold. Bey follows right up with a sleeper, Jake to his feet and goes for an elbow but Bey jumps out of the way into a rear naked choked. Jake uses the corners to try to break the hold but Bey wont let go, Jake drops to his back and Bey still refuses to let go. Bey holds in the sleeper but Jake powers to his feet and hits Bey with a backdrop. Bey to his feet and runs into the forearms of Jake again. Jake SLAMS Bey face first into the mat and lifts him up for a powerbomb but Bey rolls through for a pinfall but Jake kicks out at two. Bey with a superman forearm. Bey looks for a huricanrana but Jake rolls through and hits a SICK powerbomb. I’ve never seen that before that was cool. Jake waits for Bey to gets to his feet and goes for a spear but that looked goofy. Bey slams him face first and follows with a second double stomp. Bey goes for the art of finesse but Jake catches him and goes for a powerslam. Bey fights out but Jake hits him with a huge elbow. Jake catches Bey and hits the spear in the corner. Jake sends him into the ropes but Bey rolls through and hits the spinning back kick and a reverse rana. Bey covers and another kick out! This is a pretty sweet match! Bey kicks Jake in the chest but Jake sits up, Bey with another kick and again Jake sits up but takes a third kick, Jake catches it and flips Bey but Bey with a superkick that lifts Jake to his feet. Jake runs through Chris Bey like a truck. Jake goes for a splash in the corner but Bey catches him with a kick. Bey jumps off the top and runs into Jake’s finish into the void. Jake Something covers and gets the victory in 9:22.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: This match was awesome and I didn’t expect this result at all. There was one spot that looked a bit goofy because Jake was unsure of it but he looked awesome in this one. I heard Jake’s contract is coming up so I am surprised that he would go over Bey here. I like both of these guys so I am happy to see Jake win but a bit confused especially considering the post match aftermath.

Post match: Tama Tanga and Tanga Loa hit the ring and beat down Jake Something. Mike Bailey hits the ring and drops Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Jay White hits the ring and catches Bailey from behind. Tama Tanga and Tanga Loa call out The Good Brothers and say they’re taking the Impact world tag titles before posing with White and Bey. I feel like this would be way cooler if Bey won, they easily could’ve continued the beat down after a roll up victory.

– Honor No More are back, who let these guys back in the Impact zone? The Impact Security is not the best huh? Back from commercial and Josh Alexander is joined by Rich Swann, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, and Chris Sabin. Rhino grabs a mic and tells security to let them through. No wonder Impact’s security is so weak. A strange theme song hits and it’s just Scott D’Amore. He says everyone wants to see the best against the best but the fact is that those five don’t represent Ring of Honor’s best because they don’t work there anymore. D’Amore says Jonathan Gresham represents ROH and they’re just a bunch of piece of shit carnies looking to cause mayhem.

Maria grabs a microphone and asks why they should play by his rules. She doesn’t even want to hear his bullshit answer, she says they just want an opportunity. Scott says they don’t deserve one after the shit they’ve pulled the last couple weeks. Rhino says they deserve to get their asses kicked and tells them to get in the ring right now. Lots of swearing this week huh. Scott says if they want to do business no problem. He says them vs. Impact at No Surrender, if they win they stay if they lose they leave. He tells them not to let the door hit them in the ass on their way out. Sabin says he doesn’t want to wait till February and neither do the fans. Scott says everyone seems ready so lets do a singles match tonight. PCO volunteers himself. Scott says tonight the main event is PCO vs. Sabin one on one. Sabin says thank you Scott and says that PCO is going to get his ass kicked and in February they’ll all get their asses kicked and find out why they’re impact wrestling.

– Madison Rayne is backstage with Kaleb and he says it’s not fair it’s not for the tag titles but Madison says it’s not about the titles it’s about scouting out the Iinspiration for when Tenille and Madison are together to have their title match.

– Scott’s backstage and he shows Honor No More their shoddy lockerroom because if he puts them in the regular lockerroom they’ll get beat up. Cary Silkin comes up and shakes hands with Scott. Vincent puts his hands in Cary’s pockets and asks if he has their last paycheck. Cary asks if they’ve forgotten all they’ve done over the last ten years. Taven says he lived by the code of honor for a decade. He says he could care less about MSG because everyone on the internet is blaming him for ROH dying and if ROH is dead he’s glad he killed it. Silkin says he couldn’t kill it because he never had it.

The Influence (Madison Rayne & Kaleb w/ a K) vs. The Iinspiration

Cassie and Madison start this one off and Cassie takes Madison down with an armdrag before rolling her through on a backslide for a two count. Madison with another toss and cover for two before Kaleb tags in. Kaleb is wearing his purple neck brace and we get some chain wrestling between him and Cassie. Kaleb with a shoulder block that sends Cassie right to the mat. Jessie tags in and tries to roll up Kaleb with a sunset flip but Kaleb stares into the eyes of Jessie and lets her go momentarily. Jessie ducks a clothesline and then tags in Cassie and we get some tag team action before they pose and chant Iinspiration. Madison distracts them giving Kaleb time to get to his feet and drop Cassie with a dropkick as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Madison has Cassie in an armbar but she tags Kaleb in. Kaleb wit the quick tag back into Madison who drops Jessie with a back elbow before covering for a two count. Madison with a headlock and pulls Cassie to the corner to tag Kaleb back in. Kaleb rakes the back of Cassie and then climbs the top rope and calls for an elbow drop. Cassie catches him with a knee to the groin. Cassie tags in Jessie. Kaleb tags in Jessie and she runs through both. Kaleb catches Madison in the DDT position and Jessie with a big boot sends him back to do the DDT on Madison. I’m not a fan of funky spots like that. Kaleb with a blind tag and Kaleb slides in. Kaleb lifts Jessie up and she slaps him. Kaleb with a take down and grabs the phone. Kaleb gets in Jessie’s face and she kicks him in the face. Cassie tags in and kicks Kaleb in the face. Cassie rolls up Kaleb but he kicks out and hits her with a knee to the ribs. Kaleb lifts her up for a powerbomb but she rolls him through for the pinfall victory in 10:57.

Rating: **1/4

Review: This wasn’t bad but I’m not a fan of this match. I could do without Kaleb working in a tag and maybe gone the traditional tag route. I’m glad that the Iinspiration won but this doesn’t make me anymore excited for the match with the Influence in the future. It also went a bit longer than I would’ve expected for what it was.

– Mike Bailey is backstage and Jake Something thanks him for his help. Ace Austin comes up and says he’d love to help Mike but Jake reminds Ace that he tried to sleep with Eddie Edwards wife. Austin says it was a misunderstanding. Mike says if they want to help they can team up against the bullet club. Ace says he would but he would have to talk to Impact management and it just wont work. Gail overhears him and says that it will work and next week they’ll team up against the Bullet club. I’m not sure I love that half of Impact is fighting ROH and the other half is fighting The Bullet club. I just don’t know that the roster is deep enough for that along with the main event feuds as well.

– Gisele Shaw gets a promo and she seems interesting. This worked well for Masha but i’d like to see her get more work before we introduce someone the same way. That said i’m open to it and the Impact Knockouts will thrive from new faces.

– The Good Brothers are backstage with VBD to discuss how great things work out when they work together. The Good Brothers say they built the Bullet Club but they need help to kill it and to kill it they need a lethal dose of VBD. Eric Young says that their partnership will have to continue.

– Gail Kim is in the ring and welcomes Mickie James. Mickie puts over Gail Kim and the entire Knockouts division. She says they’re making history every single week. She puts over the Iinspiration as Impact Knockouts tag team champions. She talks about Jordynne Grace being the digital media champion. She talks about the Knockouts Ultimate X and calls it awesome. She says regardless of her issues with Deonna she’s still a top three knockouts champion. She thanks them all for killing it every week. Deonna grabs a mic and says this address is a waste of everyone’s time. Deonna says she already knows she’s the greatest she doesn’t need to waste her time listening to her lies about the knockouts. Cassie and Jessi take offense to that and show her the hand as she walks away. They chant na-na-na at Deonna as she walks away. Mickie says she’s making history as she will be the first person to wrestle in the royal rumble as the champion of another company. Mickie says she’s more than excited to walk into the Royal Rumble and she’s going to bring everything she has. She says she will walk into WrestleMania and make history to find out just who the best in the world is. Now Chelsea Green interrupts. Chelsea says she heard her say ‘if she wins’. She says she is Mickie freakin James. Chelsea says it’s not if, it is when she wins the Royal Rumble. Chelsea asks if she can be the first one to challenge for the title. Tasha Steelz interrupts and starts booing into a mic. She says guess what nobody cares what she wants. Tasha says Chelsea is a non factor to her as she’s beat her already. Tasha says that she’s the one who makes history around here, so as far as Chelsea getting a title shot that won’t happen because Tasha will take the title off her waist. Tasha hits Mickie with the X but Chelsea drops her with a forearm. Savannah with a stiff forearm of her own to Chelsea in the corner. Mickie drops Tasha with a thesz press and Chelsea sends Evans to the outside. Mickie dumps Tasha to the outside and stands tall with Chelsea going into her big spot in the Royal Rumble. This was a decent promo from Mickie as she goes into the Royal Rumble I just hope it leads to more than a few minutes in the match. She obviously wont win but as long as she looks strong it’s worth going above and beyond for. I’m glad Impact is taking it seriously and sending off their champion with a majority of the Knockouts supporting her.

– Gia interviews Maclin but he looses his cool. Jonathan Gresham comes up and says they can wrestle next week in a regular non title match. Maclin accepts the challenge.

– They show footage from the Digital media championship match at Terminus and Jordynne Grace defeating Keira Hogan at the event to retain. Interesting to see Keira back on Impact in this way.

– Jordan is backstage with Gia calls Matt Cardona a pioneer and says he was the first internet champion. She says that’s not a thing anymore and neither is him becoming Digital Media champion. He says for everyone’s sake please don’t go crying about this on live journal. Is that still a thing? Not a bad promo but weird finish.

The Learning Tree vs. W. Morrisey

Brian Meyers joins commentary and says it’s been a big week at the Learning Tree Performance Center. Meyers says Morrisey is a big dumb idiot and asked for the Learning Tree so he got the learning tree. Hannifan says Morrisey is seven feet tall and you cant teach that. Oof. Morrisey comes out to a lukewarm reaction. He’s great but its been interesting to watch the crowds have to grow on him over the course of tapings. Morrisey starts with Zickey and tosses him in the corner before calling in members of the Learning tree. A guy with a mask and an R on his chest gets a big boot from Morrisey. Another guy is hung up on the ropes and is big booted to the outside. R turns around into a chokeslam on the outside taking out three men at once. VSK goes for a sleeper hold but is tossed onto the mat. Morrisey with a big boot to a blue dude on the apron. Morrisey with a chokeslam onto one guy who might be Brandon Kirk? VSK tries to catch Morrisey off guard but Morrisey launches him to the outside onto everyone. There’s one geek left on the apron and Morrisey points at him the guy is worried but Morrisey puls him in and kicks Zicky in the gut. Morrisey lifts the guy up and powerbombs him onto Zicky’s back. Morrisey covers both of them and gets the victory. Forgot to set the timer but it must’ve been like three minutes.

Rating: N/A

Review: It was a squash. Morrisey took care of everyone with ease. Commentary made everyone sound like geeks and they were but if he beats eight nobodies does it do much? That said the crowd did get behind him for a bit.

Post match: Meyers gets int he face of Morrisey but Morrisey starts to attack. Moose hits the ring and gets a decent pop. Moose drops Morrisey with the help of Meyers and all of the Learning tree attack Morrisey. He has no help because everyone’s fighting a different stable. Morrisey fights free of the nine geeks with ease but takes a spear from Moose. Moose gets another decent chant as he stands tall over Morrisey.

Johnny Swinger vs. JONAH

Swinger goes for a single leg on JONAH but it’s unsuccessful. Swinger rakes the eyes of JONAH and we see Dan Lambert in the crowd. Interesting. JONAH gets Swinger on his shoulders and tosses Swinger across the ring. JONAH with a back senton on Swinger and a second one. JONAH to the top rope and hits a huge splash on Swinger covering for the victory in 1:11. Dan Lambert claps for JONAH impressed with what he’s seen thus far.

Rating: N/A

Review: This was a short sweet match. I wonder what Lambert’s doing here if it indicates that JONAH is going elsewhere or if Dan will be involved more.

Post match: JONAH lifts Swinger up and tosses him out of the ring before following him out. DECAY’s theme hits and Decay comes to the ring. DECAY check on Swinger as Jonah makes his way to the back.

PCO vs. Chris Sabin

Honor No More join PCO as he makes his way to the ring for the main event of tonight’s Impact. Sabin and PCO lock up early and PCO shoves Sabin into the corner before catching him with a right hand. Sabin responds with a forearm and we get a stare down between him and PCO. PCO backs him into the corner and we get another strike exchange between the two. PCO hypes up and kicks Sabin in the midsection before hammering him in the arm multiple times. PCO continues to work over the arm sending Sabin to the mat with an arm ringer. PCO slams Sabin’s forearm into the top rope and starts headbutting the back of his shoulder. Sabin rolls through an arm lock and gets PCO in a headlock. Sabin with a forearm to PCO and runs right into the brick wall that is PCO. Sabin with a dropkick to PCO’s leg before hitting him with a shoulder block immediately after. Sabin tries to lift PCO up for the cradleshock but he fights out. Sabin off the ropes and is tripped up by Honor No More. PCO covers but Sabin kicks out. PCO with a chop to Sabin then runs into the ropes but Eddie Edwards trips up PCO. The referee sees this clear as day and sends Eddie and the rest of the Impact group to the back Sabin is pissed and we go to commercial.

Back from break and Sabin’s got PCO in the corner and he’s punching at the back of PCO’s neck for the ten count. Sabin off the middle rope and is caught by the neck from PCO. PCO slams Sabin to the outside. PCO tosses Sabin back into the ring and clotheslines him to the outside on the other side. PCO climbs into the ring and waits for Sabin to get up before diving on him through the middle ropes with a senton. PCO slams Sabin back first into the steel steps as the referee begins his count. PCO slams Sabin face first into the post and Sabin either sold that great or that hurt bad cuz that looked rough. PCO breaks the count and sets Sabin on the apron and climbs to the top rope. PCO with the top rope senton onto Sabins chest to the outside. It’s ridiculous that PCO is still doing that move because you’d say it’ll take years off his career but he’s already old so what do I know. PCO covers Sabin on the inside but it’s only good for a two count. PCO with a clothesline in the corner and a DDT out of the corner on Sabin. PCO climbs the ropes and looks for a moonsault. Sabin moves and PCO lands right on his knees this man is a machine. Both men to their feet, PCO runs into Sabins boot in the corner and Sabin follows with a drop kick. Sabin with a big boot to PCO in the corner. Sabin climbs the top and another drop kick. PCO rolls to the outside and Sabin with a tope on PCO outside the ring sending him into the barricade. Sabin slides PCO back into the ring and climbs to the top rope. Sabin with a crossbody and covers PCO but he kicks out at two. Sabin goes for the cradle shock but again PCO fights out and drops Sabin with a clothesline. PCO lifts Sabin up and drops him with a sidewalk slam. PCO climbs the ropes a second time and goes for a vader bomb but Sabin with the knees to the midsection then an enziguri to PCO. He drops PCO with a running forearm and lifts him to his feet. Finally he has PCO up for the cradle shock but Taven distracts him. Sabin jumps to the apron and takes out all three members of honor no more. Maria distracts the ref and Bennett knocks Sabin off the top rope. PCO with a bubba bomb and covers Sabin for the victory in 15:48.

Rating: ***

Post match: Honor No More hit the ring to assault Sabin but the Impact guys make the save. They send Honor No More to the outside and Vincent almost runs into a cane shot but instead Josh gets him in an ankle lock. Honor No More pull Vincent to the outside as Josh and the Impact regulars stand tall to close out the show.

Review: This was a good main event match. It was generally exciting and pretty 50/50 in terms of who could win. I expected PCO to win but i’ve been disappointed by booking before so I wasn’t sure what to expect.