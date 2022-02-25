Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.24.22  

Welcome back Impact Wrestling fans to another exciting night of wrestling as we jump into our coverage of Impact on AXS. Before we jump into things I want to briefly apologize to the Impact Wrestling fans who check out these reviews. During my review of No Surrender on Saturday I called the Eddie Edwards turn a turn for the sake of turning and was clearly wrong. I’m not going to lie and pretend I saw it coming but after reading the constructive comments I recognized that I clearly missed some key stuff leading up to this moment. Doing these recaps can make you miss little things but no excuses I clearly dropped the ball and missed the overarching story and appreciate the folks who pointed that out without being completely disrespectful. I am a fan of Impact’s product so i’ll continue to do the reviews but wanted to clear that up. I also want to thank EVERYONE who reads, when I started doing Impact coverage there wasn’t much for replies outside of Atomico, Will, Ghost and a few others so I always appreciate the feedback.

All of that stuff behind us, we’re fresh off the latest Impact live special event on Impact+ and that means we got some fresh new tapings leading to tonight’s show. We’ll see Deonna Purrazzo’s open challenge continue, a rematch between Cardona and Jordynne Grace, Jonah vs. Zicky Dice and much more. Let’s get to the action!

– We open with a recap of the final moments of No Surrender and the events leading up to it. Team Impact handles the voice overs and puts together the pieces of why Edwards betrayed Team Impact.

– Moose comes out to a good pop and tells the crowd he’s the best champion in wrestling. He reminds us that he beat Morrisey 1-2-3 but all everyone is talking about is Eddie Edwards. Moose says there’s only one man in professional wrestling who needs to be acknowledged and it’s Moose. He tells us that without him there would be no Eddie Edwards. Whenever someone enters the ring with Moose he changes their life forever. He brings up Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, and W. Morrisey, he discusses how they’ve all stepped up to the plate and failed. Before he can continue HEATH is in the Impact zone! Heath asks Moose if he thinks everything that happened with Eddie is a joke, Heath says we are at War, man he had no idea how different that’ll hit today than when it was taped. Heath says he was out for a year but Impact stood behind him so he’ll stand for Impact alone if he has to. Moose says that Heath’s been here for a year and now he’s a Impact guy. Moose asks about where Heath has been, where Heath was during No Surrender. Heath says he had to go through Covid protocols, but now he’s tested negative for covid. He mentions that his first match in Impact was with Moose, and now he’s itching for a championship match to give Impact a champion who will fight for the company. Moose asks if Heath wants to go down that downward spiral and says he doesn’t care about Impact, The Roster, Honor no More, Heaths Family, especially his UGLY ASS KIDS. Heath’s had enough and they brawl for a moment with Heath taking the upperhand and dropping Moose. Heath stands tall with the Impact championship before laying it over Moose’s fallen body. This was actually pretty cool, I wasn’t sold on Heath facing Moose when I read about it earlier this week but they executed this really well and helped give me a real reason to care and believe in Heath. It’s also interesting to see just how over Moose was in Louisiana, the crowd was firmly behind him until Heath came out.

– Heath heads backstage and meets Team Impact, they’re ready to jump Honor No More but Scott D’Amore stops them and tells them to handle it in a six man tag. D’Amore says Eddie will be here tonight to explain what he did so noone is putting their hands on Eddie tonight. D’Amore says tonight Eddie’s off limits but at Sacrifice he’s facing Rhino. Rhino says fine let him say his peace but at Sacrifice he’s going to rip him in half and the blood will be on Scott’s hands.

– D’Amore is backstage and Honor No More show up to the show late. Scott says a deals a deal and they’ve got safe passage until the six man tag. Scott asks where Eddie is, Taven says they trust them but the Melvins in the backstage aren’t trustworthy. Taven says Eddie will be here when he feels like it. Moose walks up and says he has no issue with Honor No More but if they come after his championship there will be problems. Taven says they’re just happy to see him and walks off but gives a look at the camera. Honor No More walk by and make comments to Moose, D’Amore asks what the hell happened to Moose, he says maybe Heath was right and maybe Moose is the joke. D’Amore says we’ll find out at Sacrifice because it’ll be Moose vs. Heath for the world title.

NO DQ Digital Media Championship match

Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona

It’s time for our first match of the night and it’s a big one for the digital media championship. At No Surrender Cardona goaded Grace into getting herself disqualified now she’s got a title match with no count outs or disqualifications. Jordynne drops Cardona with a DVD player and covers for a two count early, Cardona heads to the outside to regroup but Jordynne spears him into the ring post. Cardona with a kick to the midsection and shoves Jordynne down to escape. Cardona in the ring and tries to send Jordynne into the ropes but eats a slap. Jordynne with a couple of back elbows dropping Cardona before sending him to the outside with a backbody drop. Jordynne with a dive through the ropes onto Cardona. She sends him back into the ring and pulls out a garbage can full of keyboards. Jordynne tosses the keyboards and other computer equipment into the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Cardona is back in control stomping away at Jordynne in the corner. Rehwoldt tells us that Cardona dropped Jordynne with a boot during the break to take control and we get a replay of the events. Cardona grabs the keyboard and smacks it across the back of Jordynne. Cardona uses the cord of the power strip to choke Jordynne and then hits her in the head with it before covering her for a two count. Cardona with a neckbreaker and covers again for a two count. Cardona grabs a chair and uses it to hit Jordynne in the midsection before setting it up normally. Cardona looks for a suplex onto it but Jordynne reverses and drops Cardona rib first onto the chair. Jordynne with forearms to the back of Cardona and grabs the keyboard smacking it across the back of Cardona making a SICK snap noise. Jordynne breaks a selfie stick in half and uses it to hit Cardona. Jordynne with a belly to back Suplex to Cardona and covers for a two count. Jordynne sends Cardona face first into the middle turnbuckle. Jordynne with the knees to the back, bounces off the ropes and al elbow to the jaw. Jordynne with the vader bomb and NEAR FALL for two, Cardona just barely kicks out. Jordynne looks under the ring and grabs a black bag. Jordynne empties the bag in the center of the ring and it’s a bag full of old cell phones. Where do they even get all of these!? It’s literally 30+ old cell phones. Cardona wraps a mouse around his hand and goes to hit Jordynne but she powerbombs him into a pile of cell phones covering him for two but Cardona uses the mouse to hit her in the head and force a break. Cardona grabs a chair and sends it right into Jordynne’s ribs. Cardona sets the chair up in the corner and lifts Jordynne up but she hits him with a low blow. Cardona no sells it and kicks Jordynne in the face. Cardona pulls out a cup that says ALWAYZ READY. Cardona tries to hit Jordynne with the cup but she blocks it with a low blow. Jordynne grabs his cup and uses it to suffocate him. Jordynne covers for a two count. Both of them to their feet and Jordynne gets sent face first into the steel chair. Cardona rolls up Jordynne for a three count after using the ropes for extra leverage in 12:14.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a really fun match between Jordynne and Cardona. Cardona is so much better as a heel and Jordynne has been awesome lately. I was pulling for her to win and get another run with the Digital Media championship but Cardona really is a perfect fit for that belt. Hopefully he defends it outside of Impact and they do a bit more with it on their social platforms.

– Kaleb is backstage with The Influence and they’re discussing how he helped Havok get the victory at No Surrender. The Iinspiration come up and ask why Kaleb lets them talk to him how they talk to him. Madison says she’ll talk to him however she wants and she’ll talk to them however she wants too. Cassie slaps Madison and Kaleb keeps them apart. Madison says she’ll see Cassie next week and tells Kaleb not to screw it up next week.

– They recap the BTI recap where Mike Bailey and Ace Austin took a win over Jake Something and Trey Miguel.

– Gia is backstage with Jake and asks if he feels like he lost momentum going into his X-Division title match, Jake says of course he’s disappointed but Trey interrupts and says that maybe Jake shouldn’t be so hard on himself. Jake tells Trey not to interrupt him and that he doesn’t need his pity. Trey tells Jake to say what he wants with his chest. Jake says he is twice his size he doesn’t need his pity he needs him to fear him. Jake shoulder bumps Trey and walks away.

John Skyler vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Brian Meyers is here and he has his own little commentary set up, cute. Rehwoldt says that we might have a new learning tree in the works as Skyler makes his entrance. Gujjar with an uppercut and a backdrop to Skyler immediately after. Gujjar to the top rope but Skyler rolls out of the way, Gujjar drops to the mat and goes after Skyler, Skyler sends Gujjar face first into the middle turnbuckle. Skyler sets Gujjar in the center of the ring and stomps away at his arm in the center of the ring. Skyler with a cover for a two count. Skyler with a shot to the face of Gujjar and bounces off the ropes running right into a dropkick. Gujjar runs at Skyler in the corner and eats a boot to the face. Gujjar with a slingblade. Gujjar hits a ripcord knee strike. Skyler runs right into a spinebuster, Gujjar covers for a very close two count. Gujjar with a waistlock but Skyler reverses and goes after Gujjar’s shoulder. Skyler sets Gujjar on the top rope looking for a suplex but Gujjar reverses it sending Skyler face first into the mat. Gujjar hands onto the ropes and sets up for his elevated spear. Gujjar connects and covers for the victory in 3:34.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was a solid showcase for Gujjar. I want to see him debut another move he can finish his opponents with, his spear is cool but shouldn’t be his only finishing move as it’s a bit unique.

– Morrisey comes out and beats up Skyler before turning his attention to Meyers. Skyler helps out Meyers but takes a powerbomb through Meyers commentary table for his efforts. Morrisey stands tall over Skyler pissed he couldn’t get his hands on Meyers.

– Steve Maclin is backstage and says everyone wants to know what Eddie Edwards has to say but he could care less. Maclin says for weeks Eddie has pointed the finger at Maclin but he’s the one who turned his back on his brothers. Maclin says he doesn’t care what Eddie has to say because next week Eddie has to answer to Maclin.

Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Open Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost

Lady Frost’s music hits and she accepts the challenge for Deonna’s Triple A Reina de Reinas title the first challenger to select that championship. The crowd is split between both women but they’re definitely loud for this one. Deonna goes for an ankle lock but Lady Frost with a unique counter into a headlock. Deonna sends Frost into the ropes and locks in a headlock of her own taking Frost to the mat. Frost sends Deonna off the ropes and Deonna with a cartwheel out of it. Frost drops Deonna and does some acrobatic backflips only for Deonna to once again take control. Deonna goes for the surfboard but stomps on the back of Frost’s legs instead. Deonna knees away at Frost keeping her focus on Frost’s legs. Deonna with a cover for two as Frost favors the left hamstring. Deonna continues to attack with kicks to the leg, Deonna slides out of the ring and pulls Frost down slamming her knee across the apron of the ring. Frost shoves Deonna off and hits a one legged propelling moonsault onto Deonna on the outside. That was really cool but maybe a tad early. Frost sends Deonna back into the ring but continues to favor the injured leg. Deonna tries to attack Frost in the corner but Frost reverses and hits a dropkick to the back of Deonna. The knee continues to give Frost trouble but she’s able to fight through it and hit a cartwheel into a splash in the corner and covers Deonna for a two count. Frost sets Deonna up for a dive but can’t make it to the top rope. Deonna with a chop block to the back of the leg and locks in a boston crab. Frost is right by the ropes and is able to force the break without much work. Purrazzo looking for a piledriver but Frost rolls through into a pinfall for two. Deonna locks in both arms and forces a submission in 5:43.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was a good match for both women, Frost is solid, I liked how she sold the leg but felt that it would’ve made the match more interesting if she sold it through the cartwheel dive in the corner rather than finding the strength to hit that one move. I get it but I would’ve prefer to see some more selling. I was a bit confused by Frost getting a title shot after just losing to Gisele but the post match address that briefly.

Post match: Shaw comes out as Deonna is making her exit paying her little mind as she heads to the ring and shakes her head at Lady Frost. Shaw takes the spotlight to little to no reaction as noone is really sure what she’s doing. We’ll see where this goes maybe another Shaw/Frost match.

– Backstage Jay White is with The Good Brothers and Chris Bey. He knows that G.O.D feel like his move at No Surrender was personal but he assures them it was stricly business. In business sometimes you have to shed the dead weight. Jay says he has to move on to reach the heights he wants to with Bullet Club. Jay says that he made a decision for the betterment of Bullet Club Business. Jay says that Bey and The Good Brothers will be part of that business. Karl says that Bullet Club just feels better with the Good Brothers. Doc says that it was time for G.O.D to get dropped because the O.G’s are 4 Life. Eric Young walks up and says that this could’ve been avoided but now The Good Brothers owe them a title shot. Jay says The Good Brothers are under better management now and their previous agreement is null and void. Eric says at No Surrender they won but if they ran it back they might have a different result. G.O.D hit the scene and attack Jay White and The Bullet Club. Eric stares down G.O.D and says alright before G.O.D walks off.

Zicky Dice vs. JONAH

Uh Oh. Zicky’s up against the top dog. JONAH’s run thus far has been pretty awesome, i’d love to get a hoss match like the one we got with Moose and Morrisey between JONAH and Moose somewhat soon. Zicky goes right after JONAH as the bell rings but JONAH lifts him up, Zicky reveres behind and hits JONAH with a chop block. JONAH is hardly phazed he lifts Zicky up and drops him with a suplex. JONAH with a senton onto Zicky. JONAH lifts Zicky up and drops him with a powerbomb in less than a minute.

Rating: N/A

Review: Just what it needed to be, Zicky got a very brief moment of offense and then got ran through. Can’t ask for much more. I liked the brief set up for him vs. Black Taurus but i’d love to see an extended JONAH feud soon.

Post match: JONAH sets Zicky up and climbs to the top and hits his splash off the top rope onto Zicky before posing over his lifeless body.

– JONAH comes backstage and Gail Kim tells him he can’t beat up his opponents after the match anymore. JONAH says he wants a real opponent not a slouch anymore. Gail tells him he will fight PCO at Sacrifice if he wants a real match. Swinger comes up after JONAH walks away and says he wants JONAH next week to get his revenge on JONAH for almost ending his career. Gail grants him his wish and Swinger says “yes I always get what I want”.

– Gail is backstage with Mickie and Chelsea. Mickie tells Gail they need a marquee match for the future and says she loves the idea of putting her title on the line against her friend. Tasha barges in and asks what Chelsea ever did to get an opportunity for the Knockouts world title. Gail tells Tasha that her interfering in their match actually gave Chelsea a win over the champion. Mickie and Tasha get into it so Gail says next week Tasha will face Chelsea with the winner getting a title match. Chelsea seems off and Mickie says she’ll be there to help her. Chelsea tells her that she needs to do things herself.

Honor No More vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann and Chris Sabin

Just like No Surrender this match kicks off with both teams attacking eachother until Sabin and King kick things off officially. Bennett tags in and gains control of Sabin before tagging in Taven. Taven and Bennett go for a tag team move on Sabin but Sabin counters and drops Bennett to the outside. Sabin goes to send Bennett into the ring but Bennett bounces off the ropes and drops Sabin with a forearm. Bennett sends Sabin into the ring and Taven hits a twisting neckbreaker and covers for a two count. Kenny King tags in and drops an elbow to the back of Sabin’s head and uses the ropes to choke him out. King with a suplex and rolls through into forearms on Sabin as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Bennett drops Sabin with a suplex. Bennett pulls Sabin to the corner and tags in Taven. Bennett charges Sabin but Sabin jumps over him and sends Bennett into Taven. Sabin trips up Bennett and sends him face firest into the groin of Bennett. Swann tags in and runs through Taven and Bennett. Swann with a pump kick to the face of Taven in the corner and tags in Willie Mack. Mack and Swann hit a lifting bulldog and Mack covers for a two count. Taven in the corner and Mack runs face first into a boot. Taven runs at Mack and runs into a samoan drop. Mac with a kipup and standing moonsault onto Taven. Bennett into the ring but Mack drops him and then drops Taven with a scoop slam. Kenny King hits the ring and drops Swann and Sabin. Bennett tags in behind Mack’s back. Bennett drops Mack and sets him on the top turnbuckle. Bennett sets up Mack for the proton pack and connect. Bennett covers for the victory in 8:58.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a solid six man that showcased Honor No More without completely destroying Team Impact. They had to use tag team tactics to pick up a victory but a solid victory for Honor No More none the less.

– Maria takes the mic post match and gives a fantastic ring announcement for Eddie Edwards who makes his way to the ring getting in the face of Rich Swann as he walks by him. We go to break before Eddie can explain himself for his actions this Saturday. Back from break and Scott’s arguing with Team Impact sending them to the back. Heath has now joined Team Impact but he’s being sent to the back as well. Scott walks with them all to the back.

Eddie says he gets it, he sees it in all of them they feel betrayed. He says they’re right to feel that way but they’re wrong to blame him. Eddie says he came up with Honor No More, but that’s not why he’s aligned with them. Eddie says that he felt betrayed by ROH when they went on a hiatus, but that’s also not why he joined Honor No More. He says that they identified a corruption, the cancerous growth of dishonor in this industry. Eddie says they are here to expose, he stands with them and he’s also here to help expose that same corruption within Impact wrestling. I mean aligning with them was pretty dishonorable Eddie. Eddie says two years ago everything change and everything in Impact changed with it, they opened doors that have been closed for a very long time. Eddie says week after week he didn’t know who would show up but he welcomed it because he had faith that Impact was doing what was best for the company. Eddie says he kept the same faith when they let Kenny Omega challenge for the Impact world title. Eddie says Rich Swann failed to do his job and he let the Impact world title fall into the hands of a man who did not work for Impact. Eddie says Impact management was too late so it was up to the locker room. Eddie had faith they’d get it done and he waited for his shot. Eddie says Sami failed to win back the world title, Moose failed to do his job, Eddie should’ve got a shot after picking up a win over Kenny in a six man, but when Impact chose who would restore honor to the company they chose Josh Alexander. Eddie said at that moment Impact had Honor No More. Despite the faith he had in them they had no faith in him. This elicits a light clap for the crowd. Eddie says he didn’t turn his back on Impact, Impact ripped the heart from Eddies chest because of the decisions of this company and the crowd wanted it every step of the way. Eddie says he gave everything to Impact and got nothing in return. Eddie says he didn’t expect to do this, but like he always says anything is possible.

Alisha comes out and asks Eddie what the hell he is doing. Eddie asks her what the hell she’s doing out here. Eddie says they talked about this. Alisha says they did but since he wants to do this publicly so will she. She can’t believe he’s not asking for forgiveness to everyone who he betrayed. Eddie asks how can say that when she saw him get overlooked. She says she understands but Moose, Sami and Josh deserved their shot. Alisha says Josh brought the title back home and Eddie needs to stop bitching and celebrate with their real family. Eddie says thats where she’s wrong, this is his family now. Alisha asks what that makes her. Eddie says that he doesn’t know it’s up to her. He hasn’t turned his back on anyone, he’s just walking away from anyone who turned their back on him. Eddie walks away with Honor No More leaving Alisha alone in the ring. This was a bit long but really well done. Eddie has always felt like an Impact guy at heart and that’s a big reason I overlooked him potentially jumping. This promo was a great example of that as he had a good portion of the fans behind him especially when discussing him being overlooked for so long. He also did a good job turning against those fans rather than playing into it. Typically stuff like the Alisha Edwards stuff can be overdone and bad but they were really good here, it was definitely cliche but it was well executed. I think that she’ll eventually join her husband but i’m usually wrong so there’s that. Overall really good show tonight good build on the things that were set up at No Surrender and some pretty solid matches and promos as well.