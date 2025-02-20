Cedric Alexander Signs With Paragon Talent Group Following WWE Exit

Cedric Alexander has secured representation for his free agency following his exit from WWE. As noted earlier this month, Alexander was released from the company and will be a free agent once his 90-day no-compete clause expires. Fightful reports that Alexander has signed with Paragon Talent Group for represenation.

Paragon Talent Group is run by Steve Kaye and Dean Muhtadi and reps the likes of Darby Allin, Mercedes Mone, and Ric Flair.