Cesaro Reacts To His Loss At Elimination Chamber Last Night

February 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cesaro took part in the Elimination Chamber match last night for a shot at the Universal title, but ended up getting pinned by Jey Uso and eliminated. He took to Twitter to write a thank you to his fans and reflect on coming up short.

He wrote: “I’ve been driving for an hour in silence. I don’t really know what to say. So close. Thanks to everyone who believed and still does. I still do. I appreciate you. Always.

NXT announcer Wade Barrett replied: “Keep buying a ticket, Toni. Eventually you will win.

