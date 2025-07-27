Chad Gable Reveals He Has An Injured Rotator Cuff

As previously reported, Chad Gable recently had surgery to repair an arm injury, which he now revealed was an issue with his rotator cuff. Gable was interviewed at a Minnesota Twins game about his recovery.

He said: “Unfortunate circumstances but you know what? I’m looking at the silver lining here. I got a little injury to my rotator cuff but what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this. Come to a baseball game on a Sunday which I never get to do. So, find the bright side, right?”

He also noted that he had his first singles match at Wrestlemania, and that was the moment he was most proud of in his career.