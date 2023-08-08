wrestling / News

Chad Gable Wins Intercontinental Title Shot on WWE Raw

August 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Chad Gable Image Credit: WWE

Chad Gable is the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, winning a title shot on this week’s Raw. Gable defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way to earn a shot at Gunther and the IC Title on Monday’s Raw.

WWE has not yet announced a date for the title match between Gunther and Gable.

article topics :

Chad Gable, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

