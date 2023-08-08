wrestling / News
Chad Gable Wins Intercontinental Title Shot on WWE Raw
August 7, 2023 | Posted by
Chad Gable is the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, winning a title shot on this week’s Raw. Gable defeated Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way to earn a shot at Gunther and the IC Title on Monday’s Raw.
WWE has not yet announced a date for the title match between Gunther and Gable.
Way to go, @WWEGable!
Following one of the biggest wins of his career on #WWERaw, the new number one contender for the #ICTitle celebrates with his son in a touching moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E9Kr4OjdXz
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Thought Brock Lesnar Was Going To ‘Start Swinging’ After Summerslam Match
- Backstage Notes on Top Merch Sellers in WWE, Cody Rhodes Topping Multiple Lists
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Triple H Says Summerslam Moment Between Cody & Brock Lesnar Was Unplanned, Calls Brock One of the Greatest of All Time