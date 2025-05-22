wrestling / News

Chael Sonnen To Serve As Analyst, Commentator For Real American Freestyle

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chael Sonnen Real American Freestyle Image Credit: Real American Freestyle

Chael Sonnen is joining Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle Wrestling as an analyst and commentator. The promotion announced on Thursday that the UFC legend will serve as a commentator and analyst for their events, as you can see below.

The promotion’s first event is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio on August 30th.

