wrestling / News
Chael Sonnen To Serve As Analyst, Commentator For Real American Freestyle
May 22, 2025 | Posted by
Chael Sonnen is joining Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff’s Real American Freestyle Wrestling as an analyst and commentator. The promotion announced on Thursday that the UFC legend will serve as a commentator and analyst for their events, as you can see below.
The promotion’s first event is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio on August 30th.
It’s Official!
The best in the business is RAF.
Welcome, @ChaelSonnen !#RealAmericanFreestyle #RAF pic.twitter.com/QKHMjvLN33
— Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) May 22, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reveals Bayley Sent Him Well-Wishes After Diverticulitis Diagnosis, Says He Never Met Her
- Kevin Nash Denies Bob Holly’s Story About Confronting Him In Locker Room
- Body Found In New Mexico In 2001 Identified As 1950s Wrestler Kimo Mahi
- Eric Bischoff Says WWE House Show Model Has Been Dead For Years