Chain Match Added to MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a brutal grudge match for its upcoming Lucha Apocalypto event, as Alex Kane, cornered by his fierce ally Mr. Thomas, takes on BRG of the Rogue Horsemen in a chain match at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Streaming live and free on MLW’s YouTube channel (http://www.youtube.com/@mlw) at 10 pm ET on Saturday, November 9, fans worldwide can witness this sold-out spectacle from the comfort of their own homes.

The animosity between Kane and BRG has been building since September, when the Rogue Horsemen attacked on Kane and Mr. Thomas in Atlanta. This act of brazen disrespect on Kane’s home turf ignited a vendetta with all roads leading to Lucha Apocalypto – but with a special stipulation added by Cesar Duran.

This grudge match comes with a galvanized twist in the form of a steel chain, linking these two fierce competitors. The chain match stipulation means that both Kane and BRG will be tethered together, each wielding the brutal steel chain as a weapon of choice to deliver bone-crushing blows and violent retribution. There’s no running, no hiding – just two men bound together in unrestrained combat.

Kane, known for his relentless “BOMAYE fury,” has been vocal about his plans to unleash devastation on BRG, who he claims has been writing checks his body can’t cash. The addition of a steel chain adds a dangerous tool to the already vengeful Kane. Fans can expect to see Kane take full advantage of the chain and get payback on the loud-mouthed member of the Rogue Horsemen.