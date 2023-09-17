WWE News: Scarlett Offers First Look At Chamber of Horrors, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Mia Yim Rages at Call of Duty

– In a post on Twitter, Scarlett shared the first look at her Paranormal YouTube Series Chamber of Horrors. Shotzi is also a host for the series. The first episode debuts on Wednesday.

Let’s get spooky! 🎃 Here’s a special sneak peek of the first episode of #ChamberofHorrors with our guests, Mami @RheaRipley_WWE and prison expert @DomMysterio35! Get in the spirit September 20th! Happy Haunting! 🏚️👻🔦@ShotziWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/IfBb1mWiVs — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 16, 2023

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.

– Mia Yim rages at Call of Duty in her latest video.