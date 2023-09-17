wrestling / News

WWE News: Scarlett Offers First Look At Chamber of Horrors, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Mia Yim Rages at Call of Duty

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Chamber of Horrors - Shotzi and Scarlett Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Scarlett shared the first look at her Paranormal YouTube Series Chamber of Horrors. Shotzi is also a host for the series. The first episode debuts on Wednesday.

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown.

– Mia Yim rages at Call of Duty in her latest video.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chamber of Horrors, Friday Night Smackdown, Mia Yim, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading