Chamber of Horrors Match Announced For MLW Slaughterhouse

Major League Wrestling has announced a Chamber of Horrors match for MLW Slaughterhouse at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The event happens on October 14. The match will see the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) take on The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon.

Last week on FUSION Ol Mancer lobbied to personally build it and now the ghouls will come as pro wrestling's worst nightmare is revived! It's the CHAMBER OF HORRORS streaming exclusively at Slaughterhouse LIVE on FITE+.

For three decades the wrestling world has trembled at a the mere thought of the sinister designs of such a stipulation.

Now the fearless (and insane?) Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner and Matthew Justice enter the twisted steel cage in a hellacious stipulation match battling The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon.

Four of MLW’s wildest brawlers will fight their way through the bowels of hell inside a steel cage as they avoid being placed in the chair of torture. Yes, the CHAIR. OF. TORTURE.

Mance Warner better make sure to reinforce the cage to contain the horrors the world will witness LIVE, October 14 on FITE+!

