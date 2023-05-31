Charli Evans Hopeful To Return To Japan, Says It’s Her #1 Goal

Charli Evans believes her work in Japan is where she came into her own, and she’s made getting back there her #1 goal. Evans recently spoke with Taylor Wilde on the latter’s Wilde On podcast and talked about her future plans. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her goals: “I really really want to get back to Japan, that is the goal right now. I wanna come back to America, I wanna go to the UK, but flights are just crazy right now, they’re so expensive. I think Japan is the number one goal right now.”

On the importance of Japan to her:,/b> “I feel like it was like the exact point where I was like, ‘Oh okay, I get this.’ I [got] comfortable and I kind of came into myself.”