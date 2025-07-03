Various News: PWA Champion Charli Evans Missing July Due to Injury, Shunma Katsumata Suffers Ruptured ACL

PWA Heavyweight Champion Charli Evans will be out of action for the month due to an injury. Evans posted to Twitter and noted that she suffered an injury during her excursion to the UK and that it is worse than expected, thus she will be healing up for the month of July.

Evans wrote:

“turns out the injury i got in the UK is worse than initially thought so i am taking july off to allow myself to recover properly! deepest apologies to anyone that was looking forward to seeing me at shows this month but thank you for the understanding & for all the support!”

turns out the injury i got in the UK is worse than initially thought so i am taking july off to allow myself to recover properly! deepest apologies to anyone that was looking forward to seeing me at shows this month but thank you for the understanding & for all the support! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kGZlhEbak5 — ＣＨＥＶＳ (@charlievanspro) July 1, 2025

– In other injury news, DDT Pro-Wrestling announced on Wednesday that Shunma Katsumata is out of action after suffering a ruptured left ACL. DDT Pro wrote:

“Notice of Shunma Katsumata’s Absence During practice, Katsumata sustained an injury to his left knee, and a diagnosis revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Katsumata will be absent for some time and will not participate in today’s autograph session and photo session at the Shinjuku event.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to both Evans and Katsumata for quick and full recoveries.