Charlie Haas On His Interest In Potential Backstage Role In WWE, ‘Dream Match’ For Him In AEW

In a recent interview on The Angle Podcast, Charlie Haas discussed his interest in wrestling for AEW, his interest in a potential backstage role in WWE, and much more. Here’s what Haas had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Charlie Haas on wanting to wrestle for AEW: “If Arn Anderson and them are out there listening, I’d love to work with AEW. I’d love to go in there with Cody. The Young Bucks are there, I would love to work with them or be a coach for tag team wrestling as well. I’d love to wrestle JONAH, Malakai Black, Josh Alexander again, Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes. I’d love to wrestle Arn Anderson’s son Brock. That’d be a dream match man. Arn had so much to do in my career and to be in the ring with his son, that’d be an honor. And then maybe in 10 years, he’d be in the ring with my kids. I don’t know, but I’d love for something like that to happen. That’d be great!”

On working with Impact and his future in wrestling: “I hope something good comes out of it. But like I said, I want to work for another 2-3 years. I also want to be a producer or an agent or a coach, I want to work behind the scenes. I’m just hoping someone out there will give me a chance and bring me in.”

On his interest in a potential backstage role in WWE and the possibility of reforming the World’s Greatest Tag Team with Shelton Benjamin: “Is it what he wants to do? He’s involved in another tag team with Cedric Alexander. Do I come in and disrupt that? Or do we reform The World’s Greatest Tag Team? Do we form a new faction? Or do I go solo or do they just bring me in to be an agent? Who better than Shelton and I teaching these new amateur wrestlers how to cross over?”