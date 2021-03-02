WWE News: Charlotte Flair Calls For Match With Asuka At WrestleMania, Mustafa Ali Targets US Title

– Charlotte Flair is taking aim at Asuka, calling for a match against her tag team partner for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania. Tonight’s show did not feature Asuka, who was injured at home, but Flair did say that when Asuka is back she wants the shot at the champion.

That brought out Shayna Baszler, who had a match scheduled with Flair. With Nia Jax by her side, the two lit into Flair before the match. However, Flair proved victorious in the end.

– Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali looks to have set his sights on Riddle and the WWE United States Championship. Ali defeated Riddle in a match tonight after RETRIBUTION failed to beat Riddle and Lucha House Party, and after Raw he posted to Twitter saying he’s after Riddle’s championship: