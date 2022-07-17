wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Celebrates Anniversary of Her WWE NXT In-Ring Debut

July 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair celebrated the ninth anniversary of her WWE NXT in-ring debut, which took place on July 17, 2013 against Bayley. She commented on the milestone on Twitter, which you can see below.

Charlotte Flair wrote, “9 years since my @WWENXT in-ring debut.” You can see the tweet and photo she shared of her in-ring debut below.

Charlotte is currently taking some time off from WWE after losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May.

