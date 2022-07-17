wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Celebrates Anniversary of Her WWE NXT In-Ring Debut
July 17, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair celebrated the ninth anniversary of her WWE NXT in-ring debut, which took place on July 17, 2013 against Bayley. She commented on the milestone on Twitter, which you can see below.
Charlotte Flair wrote, “9 years since my @WWENXT in-ring debut.” You can see the tweet and photo she shared of her in-ring debut below.
Charlotte is currently taking some time off from WWE after losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May.
9 years since my @WWENXT in-ring debut 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Cyr2s178dC
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 17, 2022
