WWE News: Charlotte Flair Lights Into Ric On Raw, Hurt Business vs. Lucha House Party Clip

– Charlotte Flair has had enough of Ric Flair getting in her way and laid into her dad backstage in an emotional promo on Raw. After Charlotte had a moment of miscommunication with Asuka that cost them their match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Raw, Charlotte confronted Ric backstage about his cavorting around with Lacey Evans. The two went back and forth, with Charlotte asking her father to just go home. You can see a clip from the tag match and the backstage segment below:

– WWE posted the following clip from Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin’s win over Lucha House Party: