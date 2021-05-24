wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Shares Workout Pic, Sends Message To Her Fans & Critics
May 23, 2021 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair shared a message to fans (and critics) along with a new workout photo on Sunday. The former Raw Women’s Champion posted to Twitter to share the photo of herself post-workout, captioning it:
Flair is currently feuding with Asuka on Raw in a storyline that has Sonya Deville in her corner. She came up short in her attempt to take the Raw Women’s Championship from Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash, with the feud continuing into last week’s Raw.
not everyone deserves to know the REAL YOU. let them criticize who they think YOU are.
🙏🏻💎🤍 pic.twitter.com/On0yCbkCt5
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 23, 2021
