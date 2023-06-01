– In a video posted the ChefReactions channel on TikTok, user Chef Reactions posted a reaction video to WWE Superstar Baron Corbin making some filets. You can view that clip and some of the chef’s reactions to Corbin’s cooking below.

Chef Reactions said on Corbin, “WWE superstar — and I use the term very loosely. Formerly known as Happy Corbin, which is ironic because whenever I watched him wrestle, it made me miserable. Using filets, which are maybe the most mediocre steaks available, which is fitting because he’s a mediocre wrestler at best.” The chef added on Baron Corbin, “His cooking’s better than his wrestling or his football career. He couldn’t get drafted to the NFL, Raw, or SmackDown, so that’s 0-3 homey. Let’s go, 8/10. I’d eat it.”