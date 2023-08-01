Chelsea Green Discusses Her Bond With Sonya Deville, Keeping In Touch With Tough Enough Alumnas

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Green recently talked about their bond with Deville and others. Green spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and talked about how she has a bond with the women she competed against on Tough Enough in 2014 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On her fellow Tough Enough alumnas: “I mean, aside from myself and Sonya, I kept in touch with all of those women, you know, Mandy Rose, and Sara Lee. We had a bond from that Tough Enough experience that nobody else will ever understand unless you were on a reality show like Tough Enough. So now, eight years later to be able to stand there in the ring next to Sonya. I’ve watched her grow right in front of me on TV, and then to be able to win the titles alongside her was — I could not have written a better ending to the story. Really, it’s just the beginning of our story together as a tag team.”

On what her custom title sideplates will look like: “I have no idea, so I couldn’t even begin to guess. I know they’ll have like an extra little bit of pizzazz because that’s who I am. So they’ll think of something fun. I can’t wait to see it. “