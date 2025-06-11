Chelsea Green Says She Has To Be Edited Down For WWE: Unreal: ‘I Blab A Lot’

Chelsea Green says that she had to be “edited down” for WWE: Unreal because she talks so much. The docuseries is set to release later this summer and goes behind the scenes on WWE to show how they put together shows. Green recently spoke with the Lightweights Podcast and said that she was told by Netflix and the production companies that her lack of a filter meant that some editing had to be done. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On WWE: Unreal: “Well, you’re already gonna see the chaos I cause, possibly, on this new Netflix show. [Asked if she can expand on that] I don’t think so… I really don’t know. I really be dropping hints about this Netflix show all the time and I’m like, I have no idea what we’re allowed to speak on and what we’re not allowed to speak on. But what I do know is I don’t have a filter. They announced it. It’s called ‘Unreal.’ I only know what I filmed. I don’t know who else has filmed. Everyone at WWE is so tight-lipped and I’m not. So I’m out there being like, ‘Woooo! Netflix, what’s up!?’ And everyone at work isn’t telling me that they’re also filming it so honestly, could be all about me, could be about 100 different superstars and I’m in five minutes of it. I have no clue but one thing that I do know that Netflix and ESPN and Ohama (Productions) has told me is that I definitely do blab a lot. So they have to edit me down. I think that’s good.”

On the possibility of a Total Divas return: “Every minute of every hour of every day I think about Total Divas. The demand is there and I get told that all the time. I’ve also been told by numerous different people in WWE and outside of WWE in like, Hollywood, that they’ve been pushing for it for years.”