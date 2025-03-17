Chelsea Green Proposes Hair vs. Hair Match With Nikki Garcia At WrestleMania 41

Chelsea Green says she wants to face Nikki Garcia in a hair vs. hair match at WrestleMania 41. Green has spoken about wanting a match with the WWE Hall of Famer in the past, and she appeared at a press conference for the Pennzoil 400 where Adrian Hernandez asked her what her ideal match for WrestleMania would be.

“The outcome is obviously gonna be I win and continue to be the greatest-ever, longest-reigning Women’s United States Champion,” Green began (per Fightful). “But I think, I’ve put a lot of thought into this in the past couple of weeks. We’re on the road to WrestleMania this month.”

She toninued, “I’m thinking my ideal match would be myself versus Nikki Bella in a Hair versus Hair match. That part is crazy. That part is a dream. The Hair versus Hair match, that one’s a dream. But me versus Nikki Bella, I love Nikki, I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really sink her teeth into a feud and have a singles match.”

Garcia has said that she will be back in WWE following her Royal Rumble return for “something.”