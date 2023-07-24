Chelsea Green On Her Long Road to a Title In WWE, Elevating The Women’s Tag Titles

Chelsea Green has weighed in on the winding road she traveled to get to her first championship in WWE. Green and Sonya Deville are the new WWE Women Tag Team Champions, and Green talked about the win and more in an interview with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con. You can see highlights below:

On her road to the title win: “The funny thing is people think my story started at the Royal Rumble, but my story started in 2015 when I was not accepted onto Tough Enough. Then when I was eliminated from Tough Enough and I wasn’t given a job immediately within the company, and then I was. So this bumpy road goes way, way back. That’s why I feel like I’m so ready for this. This is my moment. This is my time.”

On how she and Deville will elevate the Women’s Tag Team Titles: “Honestly, we’re already doing it. Look at the way we look. Look at what we bring to the table. Star power. Period. All these other teams, they go out there, they’re mismatching. We come prepared, and we came prepared day one. One of our first tag matches ever is at WrestleMania. Who else can say that? I just feel like we come with more history and more backstory, and the element of being prepared.”