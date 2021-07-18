wrestling / News
Chelsea Green Makes Her Return To Impact Wrestling At Slammiversary
Surprises were promised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary and the first one arrived in the form of Chelsea Green. Green made her return to the company tonight as Matt Cardona’s partner against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood. The two got a victory over the team when Green pinned Dashwood. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Green previously wrestled in Impact as “The Hot Mess” Laurel Van Ness from 2016 to 2018, before eventually heading to WWE. She is a former Knockouts champion.
THE HOT MESS IS BACK! @ImChelseaGreen is @TheMattCardona's partner! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
.@ImChelseaGreen DESTROYS @Myers_Wrestling! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
