Chelsea Green Says Samantha Irvin Came Up With Her Ring Intro Pronunciation

Chelsea Green has received her own style of ring introduction courtesy of Samantha Irvin, and Green says the idea was the ring announcer’s. Irvin puts a different spin on Green’s name when she comes to the ring, and Green said at the San Diego Comic Con WWE Mattel panel that Irvin came up with the idea.

“It was and it’s so so good, but you are going to see that I trained her for a little bit,” Green said (per Fightful). “It will be exclusive on TikTok. I’ll let you know when that’s live. I gave her a little training, a little vocal training, and a good warm up.”

Green and Sonya Deville captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Monday’s Raw, defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles.