Chelsea Green Is ‘Counting The Months’ Until Sonya Deville Returns

In an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling (via Fightful), Chelsea Green spoke about the recent injury her tag partner Sonya Deville suffered and how she’s “counting the months” until her return. The two were WWE women’s tag team champions prior to the injury. Piper Niven claimed Deville’s title after that happened.

Green said: “We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough’, and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things, but not be able to actually grasp a championship. So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this, to win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment, and then for that to happen, it’s like, ‘God, why?’ But on the same hand, whatever is meant to be will be, and I am counting down the months until Sonya can come back and show the world how strong she is. We have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling. We’ve seen her go through a lot. We’ve never seen her face an injury and come back. I really think she’s gonna come back even better. Don’t tell Piper I said any of this because Piper and I, we like to pretend that that side of me doesn’t exist.”