In an interview with The Sports Agents (via Fightful), Chelsea Green had nothing but praise for her time in WWE and said that Triple H made the women on the roster feel equal to the men. Green is the current WWE Women’s United States champion.

Chelsea Green said: “Well, I think you’re kind of talking about a whole different group of eras coming together. Because if we’re talking about Vince vs. Triple H, we’re also talking about Attitude Era vs. now, we’re talking about divas vs. women, we’re talking about Trish Stratus vs. me. I really think that, first of all, we would not be here without that side of things. We in 2025 would not have the success that we have if it wasn’t for that attitude era, the Bellas, Trish Stratus, Lita, Mickie James. They set the tone for us.

“I can’t speak on what their era was like because I wasn’t there, but now in this new era, I know that I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, I feel supported. Triple H makes women specifically feel absolutely equal to men. We are out there main eventing WrestleManias now, something that unfortunately that previous era didn’t get to experience. But, they set the table for us and now we’re enjoying these amazing meals and I couldn’t be happier.”