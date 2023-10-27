Chris Jericho Names Jericho Cruise As One Of His Favorite Things He’s Done

Chris Jericho recently weighed in on what he’s most proud of in his career, and his Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea ranks high on the list. The AEW star was a guest on The Allison Hagendorf Show and a couple of highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what he’s most proud of in his career: “Having the diversity of just being able to do all of these cool things and having a great fanbase that trusts me for that. There’s a lot of things that I don’t do because I don’t think it’s something that I’d be interested in. I do things for the creative element and for the experience, I don’t do anything for money.”

On the Jericho Cruise being a highlight: “I think one of my favorite things that I’ve been able to do is the Jericho Cruise, that’s been cool. We did the Kiss cruise in 2015 with Fozzy and as soon as we docked, I called my manager who’s my partner on the cruise and said, ‘I’ve got an idea, I think we can do this.'”