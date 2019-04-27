Chris Jericho On An AEW TV Show: ‘We’re Gonna Be Announcing Very Soon’

In an interview with Cheddar, Chris Jericho spoke about singing the biggest contract of his career with AEW and he claimed that the promotion is going to announce a television deal ‘very soon.’ Here are highlights:

On making the move to join AEW: “It was just the right move for me knowing that I would be doing something that I had never done before, which was starting a company from scratch.”

On women main eventing Wrestlemania: “I think the fact that you had the first-ever women’s main event in the league is just basically the way things are now for the sport of wrestling as they should be. If you go back 10 years ago. Women were wrestling in bra and panties matches and water gun fights, which is fine too, but this brings a much more serious slant to it as well.”

On an AEW TV show: “May 25th is the first show at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. We sold it out in four minutes, 12,000 tickets. So there’s a lot of buzz about AEW, and in the Fall, we’re gonna be starting our weekly television on a huge cable company that we’re gonna be announcing very soon so, it’s not a competition, it’s just an alternative and it’s something that I think people and wrestling fans are waiting for because it’s been a long time with just the WWE, just one company.”