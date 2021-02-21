Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Segment About Kevin Owens Turning On Friends

During last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Daniel Bryan and Cesaro expressed reservations about teaming with Kevin Owens, noting that he’s turned on several partners and friends in his career. Bryan brought up the time Owens teamed with the New Day as ‘The Big O’, while Cesaro brought up the multiple times he turned on Sami Zayn.

Then, Bryan brought up Chris Jericho without actually naming him. He said: “And do you know what? There’s a big name that I’m missing. You know what? I should have made a list!”

Jericho reacted to the segment on Twitter, writing: “Hey wait a minute…”