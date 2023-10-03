Chris Jericho Is Super Stoked for Adam Copeland Joining AEW

– During the post-show media scrum for AEW WrestleDream, Chris Jericho discussed Adam Copeland signing with the company and making his debut. The two have a great deal of history and experience working together in WWE. Jericho stated the following on Copeland:

“I’ve known Adam since 1995. He loves wrestling. Sometimes, in other places, that love of wrestling kind of gets squashed and warped a bit, maybe. It’s not like that in AEW. When some of the other guys came, like FTR and Adam Cole and those guys, they couldn’t believe the difference and the vibe of what we have here. Talking with Adam and seeing him come out to the ring, he’s super stoked and super excited and super motivated. When you’re motivated, that’s when great wrestlers become even better and more legendary. He’s already a great wrestler. He’s a first-round Hall of Famer. Now that he’s motivated again, I think we’re going to see some of the best work Adam Copeland has ever done now here in AEW.”

Copeland is set to appear on AEW Dynamite tomorrow. He will later make his AEW in-ring debut next week, facing Luchasaurus on a special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.