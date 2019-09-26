Various News: Chris Jericho Takes A Shot At WALTER, Tucker Knight’s Gear Gets Stolen, Art For CHIKARA Video Game

– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho noted that he doesn’t like WALTER’s ring name. This is a change from when he said he hasn’t heard of anyone in NXT. He wrote:

I’m just gonna leave this here…..WALTER=worst wrestling name ever. #JustSayin — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 26, 2019

– CHIKARA has revealed a look at the hand-drawn artwork for their upcoming video game.

We proudly present our official, hand-drawn, cover art! #ChikaraGame Stay tuned for more exciting news… soon! pic.twitter.com/d8uORe7eh2 — CHIKARA: AAW Game (@ChikaraAAW) September 25, 2019

– Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery revealed on Twitter that someone recently stole his ring gear.