Various News: Chris Jericho Takes A Shot At WALTER, Tucker Knight’s Gear Gets Stolen, Art For CHIKARA Video Game

September 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW All Out Entrance

– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho noted that he doesn’t like WALTER’s ring name. This is a change from when he said he hasn’t heard of anyone in NXT. He wrote:

– CHIKARA has revealed a look at the hand-drawn artwork for their upcoming video game.

– Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery revealed on Twitter that someone recently stole his ring gear.

