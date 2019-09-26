wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Takes A Shot At WALTER, Tucker Knight’s Gear Gets Stolen, Art For CHIKARA Video Game
– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho noted that he doesn’t like WALTER’s ring name. This is a change from when he said he hasn’t heard of anyone in NXT. He wrote:
I’m just gonna leave this here…..WALTER=worst wrestling name ever. #JustSayin
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 26, 2019
– CHIKARA has revealed a look at the hand-drawn artwork for their upcoming video game.
We proudly present our official, hand-drawn, cover art! #ChikaraGame Stay tuned for more exciting news… soon! pic.twitter.com/d8uORe7eh2
— CHIKARA: AAW Game (@ChikaraAAW) September 25, 2019
– Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery revealed on Twitter that someone recently stole his ring gear.
If anyone sees some of my gear up for sale online please let me know. Terrible way to end what was otherwise I nice trip to San Francisco.
Love you big @otiswwe.#BlueCollarSolid pic.twitter.com/XFHCvoSG9Z
— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) September 25, 2019
