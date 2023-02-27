Chris Jericho Teases ‘Great Conclusion’ Of Ricky Starks Feud At AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho has focused on longterm stories in AEW, and he recently talked about his current feud with Ricky Starks. Jericho spoke with Casey Pratt for a new interview and talked about his going into longer storylines and more. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On his extended feud with Ricky Starks: “When we started the Ricky Starks story at the end of December, the idea was always to make it all the way to Revolution. I like to tell long-term stories, and it makes me laugh sometimes when people bag on me for that. It’s like, ‘Well, what’s the rush?’ If it’s too short of a story, people complain. If it’s too long of a story, people complain. What is too long, as long as there’s a beginning, a middle, and an end? It’s like, well, Titanic is too long. Saving Private Ryan is too long. Well, both those movies are two of the greatest of all time that won multiple awards and are three hours long, and you got to invest in it. If you want to fuck around on your phone or if you want to go to Chipotle in an hour, don’t watch those movies. I think it’s the same with a Chris Jericho storyline.”

On working with Starks: “So yeah, Ricky Starks is a guy that I thought, ‘Wow, he could really use some long-term storyline stuff, working on his character, figure out who he is as a performer.’ Wrestling-wise, he’s got it. He has a real connection with the crowd that I wanted to really expand upon. So, you know, in the ring’s a different story. Outside of the ring, once again, Ricky Starks, let’s build this guy, let’s build him into a bigger star, and not just with this program, let me show him some tricks. More importantly — you can lead the horse to water, but the horse has to drink it, and once the horse drinks it, he knows, ‘Okay, I can go to this pond, and I can use these tricks.’ I think Ricky’s learning that. We had a great segment on Wednesday. I think that he really learned a lot, and I think it’s just been it’s been a great experience and a great story. It’s gonna be a great conclusion, or is it, at Revolution on Sunday.”