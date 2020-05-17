Chris Jericho Discusses How He & Triple H Didn’t Get Along For Years, Thinks Vince McMahon May Have Subtly Encouraged It

In an interview with The Rich Eisen Show, Chris Jericho discussed how he and Triple H did not like each other in the early 2000s, how that dislike probably fueled their great matches, and how Vince McMahon may have subtly encouraged it as a way of getting better in-ring results. Highlights are below.

On how he and Triple H disliked each other in the early 2000s: “I think that there were guys in the past that I had issues with. Triple H is one of them, he’ll tell you the same. In the early 2000s, we didn’t have much like for each other but we always had great matches and I think this might be one of the reasons why. We just had this professional rivalry, maybe a little personal dislike, but then fast forward four, five, six years, you get to be a little bit older and wiser and you think back, like, why did we have so many problems? Why did we hate each other? Why did we not like each other? And now we’re friends.”

On how he thinks Vince McMahon would subtly encourage some personal animosity as a way of making the in-ring matches better: “I think that there is always that little bit of animosity that drives you to become better and if you have a case like Jericho and Triple H, our matches were always great because there was a little bit of real life animosity. I’m gonna show him, well I’m gonna him. And I think that’s good in a certain way and I would almost suggest that back in those days, Vince McMahon would subtly encourage that because he knew you were always going to get better results inside the ring.”

