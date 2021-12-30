Chris Sabin Shares His Thoughts on the Forbidden Door, Wants One More MCMG vs. Young Bucks Match

– The Generation of Wrestling podcast recently spoke to Chris Sabin this week ahead of his Impact Hard to Kill matchup against Jonathan Gresham. Sabin will challenge Gresham for the classic ROH title at the upcoming PPV event on Saturday, January 8. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Sabin on the Forbidden Door: “Ultimately with the Forbidden Door, it’s about the talent. It’s giving people more work, it’s providing matches for the fans that they wouldn’t be able to see otherwise. It’s great to see people succeed. Especially when they’re good people like Kenny Omega. Seeing him win all those belts and go on that epic, amazing run was really cool to see. I think that probably played a big role in opening the door for more company’s to work with Impact Wrestling. Hopefully, it continues long into the future because I really love the Forbidden Door stuff.”

Sabin on if he has any Forbidden Door dream matches: “I think it would be pretty cool to do one more match of Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Young Bucks. One more time.”

Sabin on the four-sided ring vs. the six-sided ring: “So, if I am just doing a regular wrestling match, I would think a four-sided ring. Just because it is a harder bump in a six-sided ring. Maybe it was just the one we had at Impact, but the bump was a lot harder. The six-sided ring was cool because you could be a little more creative with it. The ropes were a lot tighter so I really enjoyed doing springboards off the six-sided ring just because the ropes were so tight. You could just bounce off those ropes like nothing,” Sabin revealed. “But at the same time on the top turnbuckles, it’s a wider stance. The ropes are wider than the 90-degree angle on a four-sided ring. It’s hard to stand up on the top rope too. They both have positives and negatives, but overall I think I like the traditional four-sided.”