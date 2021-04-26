Christian Cage On WWE Stars He Wanted To Work With Before Joining AEW, Potential Crossover Matches With Impact & NJPW

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Christian Cage discussed talent he wanted to work with in WWE, potential crossover matches with Impact and NJPW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Christian Cage on his hug with Edge during the 2021 Royal Rumble: “When he hugged me at the Rumble, we didn’t say anything. That wasn’t even a planned hug or anything. I did my thing, I turned around, and he was standing there with a huge smile on his face, made me smile, and we embraced and then we just went on about our business. That was one of those spontaneous things. It was a great moment. You can’t write those moments.”

On which WWE talents he wanted to work with before joining AEW: “I would say probably Kevin Owens. I really like the passion that he has. I like the way that he delivers his promos. I think he’s fearless when he delivers his promos. I think that he’s a fearless competitor in the ring as well. I just like his style. Sami Zayn as well. I thought, especially with his character the way it is now, we could have done some pretty special things. So, off the top of my head, I would say probably those two guys.”

On potential crossover matches in Impact or NJPW: “Right now, I’m focused on AEW, but we’ll see what happens. I’m not against anything, but obviously, my focus is – I said this to Tony [Khan] after my match. I was very emotional after the match, and I went over and had a private moment with him. I said, ‘I owe you so much.’ He basically signed me sight unseen. Having that moment in the Rumble is not like going in and wrestling a 20, 25, 30-minute match. It’s not the same thing. And from the conversations that we had, he understood what I wanted to do, but the fact of the matter is, I hadn’t proven anything yet – what I can do in the ring or still do. And he still took that chance, and I’ll never forget that. So, my loyalty is to Tony Khan and AEW. Whatever happens after that happens.”

