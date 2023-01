– Following last night’s AEW Dynamite, Christopher Daniels shared his thoughts on the main event via Twitter, featuring Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in a tribute match for Mark’s late brother, Jay Briscoe, who died last week in a car accident.

Daniels wrote on last night’s match, “Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal honored Jay Briscoe on his birthday, but professional wrestling received the real gift. Thank you Mark and Jay. We love you and miss you, Jamin. #JayBriscoeRIP” You can view his tweet below.

The match was done as a tribute for Jay Briscoe’s birthday, which was yesterday. Briscoe would’ve turned 39 years old.