Chuck Liddell Says Shane McMahon Informally Offered Him to Join WWE, on the Difference Between MMA and Wrestling

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell. During the interview, Liddell revealed that Shane McMahon offered him to join WWE when they used to hang out. Below are some highlights.

Chuck Liddell on how Shane McMahon would try to recruit him: “Actually, I used to hang out with Shane McMahon every once in a while, we would go out and party sometimes. Good dude. And he said ‘If you’re ever seriously interested about coming over we should talk.’ But, you know I never really… I love fighting and I love being in real fighting and I mean I got nothing against WWE. I wouldn’t mind doing that now too. It’s just acting, going out and doing the acting. That’s more like acting. Those guys, they’re very, it’s a lot of training for those guys. Those guys do some pretty impressive things in the ring as far as… I mean it’s all staged, but it’s still you know, it’s not easy. One of the things I’ve always had with that sport too, is… the difference between my sport and their things, see you’re putting your trust in the other guy not to hurt you. Surrendering your body to him. Like, throw you and hope he doesn’t hurt you. In my sport, I’m responsible for you not hurting me. I like having the responsibility on my end not yours.”

Liddell on MMA fighters finding success in wrestling: “I think you bring the fan base with you. And then, if you can get out there and perform and do your [stuff], it’s a little more over the top. I mean you see a lot of that with the fighters nowadays in the UFC. Seems like they’re taking a cue from the WWE guys, some of them. You just get a little more over the top with the guys. Some things you’ve done before. You’ve faced-off with people, you’ve talked s— to guys. There’s a lot of going back and forth. I think to do that it’s just setting if you’re willing to get out there and perform.”