Chucky Set to Appear at NXT Halloween Havoc
October 18, 2021
Chucky is making a return to the world of professional wrestling, as he’ll show up at NXT Halloween Havoc next week. The killer doll (and WCW alumnus) has been announced for a guest appearance on the October 26th special episode of NXT.
Chucky’s guest appearance is to promote the new Chucky series airing on USA Network and SYFY. The Child’s Play slasher previously appeared in WCW for a segment in a segment with Rick Steiner to promote the 1998 Bride of Chucky movie.
i'm bringing all the havoc 🔥 #wwenxt #chucky https://t.co/UaJer8TnlJ
— Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) October 19, 2021
