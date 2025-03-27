Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.26.25  

SICKOS! Same Bat Time, same Bat Station! Yes, it’s me, back in my covenant and back on Dynamite this Wednesday Night! Although it never hurts to go visit another show and check it out, but hey, I was going to be watching anyway, so why not take on the task of recapping it for you, the beautiful SICKOS!

So, what do we have on tap tonight? Well, I’m glad you asked! The Don Callis Family will be busy tonight, as Mark Davis faces off with Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita will go up against Mark Briscoe. Speaking of the DCF, CS22’s favorite wrestler, Kyle Fletcher will face Brody King and address the future of the DCF. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will team up against the team once known as THUNDERSTORM, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, and Kenny Omega will face Blake Christian in a non-title match. Also, MJF will have his answer for MVP, Swerve Strickland will call out Jon Moxley, Tony Schiavone will interview Rated FTR, and of course, SO much more!

So, let’s get ready to set the Dynamite!

Tonight, we are LIVE from St. Paul, Minnesota! The power trio known as Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are the announcers.

YO! Different variant of the intro tonight to interpolate scenes from the new Minecraft film. Pretty cool!

And we’re starting off hot tonight, too!

Non-Title Match: Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian w/Lee Johnson

Expected star rating: *** (These two SHOULD hit it off, but you never know. Blake rarely shows up on AEW television)

The bell rings and we are underway tonight! KENNY chants, call me surprised lol. Tie-up, Omega goes behind and grabs the hair of Christian. Reversals galore, Christian with a snapmare. Kenny rolls through, side headlock by Kenny. Another one. Christian sends off Kenny, Omega with a shoulder, but Christian kips up. Christian spits on Omega and flips him off. He must have been watching Moxley tape. Omega fires up with chops and a clothesline. His corner charge misses, though, and Christian with forearms to the kidney/ribs of Omega. Omega up and over, but he runs into a clothesline from Christian. He spends time posing and licking his hand like he’s a cat. Omega tries to ram his head into the buckle, but Blake rakes the eyes. Spear through the ropes onto Kenny, that’s interesting. Tope by Christian to Omega on the floor. Blake returns Kenny to the ring. He tries a springboard, but Kenny hits him in the head with his knee. He drops Lee from the apron. Snap Dragon from Kenny. One more! Package neckbreaker over the knee! V-TRIGGER! YOU CAN NOT ESCAPE! ONE WINGED ANGEL!

WINNER: Kenny Omega

TIME: 4:50

THOUGHTS: I mean, did you expect anything else? I am a little disappointed that it didn’t eclipse five minutes, but a good mini spotlight for Blake on AEW TV.

RATING: ***

Kenny on the mic post-match. What’s going on? It’s unfortunate he can’t wrestle everyone he wants to, but when he comes to St. Paul, and he promised them he’d make it quick. Tony Khan had no choice but to sign on the doted lin. But Dynasty is different, as he has to contend with Ricochet and Speedball.

Speak of the devil, here comes Speedball Mike Bailey and he has his own mic.

Taz: Crazy music

Me: I know, I say the same thing when Kommander comes out.

Kenny Omega! Speedball! Congratulations! Thanks! Bailey wants to tell him that he is inspiration to him. He respects you, no, more than respect, he admires you. He admires Kenny as a person, as a wrestler, and a champion. But, come Dynasty, respect is out the window, and he won’t hold anything back. he won’t hesitate to kick his head off and take his International title.

Kenny goes to speak but Ricochet is on the tron. As much as he would love to be here, but today is his wedding! He is dressed for the best day of his life, until April 6th, when he continues to show everyone why he is out of the world when he defeats Cornball and the former greatest wrestler. After April 6th, Ricky leaves with both the girl and the gold.

AH-HAAAAAAAAA!

Kenny says that congratulations are in the order, but not at Dynasty. It’s not about making friends, he has a cat, he doesn’t need anymore. And as good a guy as Mike is, and as big a piece of shit Ricky is, there is only time for one thing. That is the title around his shoulder and his legacy. Both Ricky and Mike will be steppingstones in solidifying his legacy. He would like to talk more, but he must bid us all adieu, so good night, MUAH, and goodbye, BANG!

We go back to Slam Dunk Sunday, as we see Bandido recover the mask of his brother from The Learning Tree. We see the girl flip him off lol.

The Learning Tree now. Jericho said that mask was taken from them. The masks must come off and reveal some ugly truths. He wants to know why he has to tell Bryan Keith and Big Bill to prove themselves. If you think you are worthy of still being with Chris, you need to go make some changes and come back to him. PROVE IT!

Both men stalk off in silence. Bandido, you got your brother’s mask back, congratulations. But I want yours! Why would you put up your mask? Chris knows you want to be the ROH Champion again. So, his title against your mask? Is it worth it just to be champion again? Is it worth it to see your mother cry again? See you at Dynasty!

MJF in the house, and it is time to make his decision. CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! Much like Micheal Jackson’s legacy is more important than that hack Prince, his words are far more important than the people watching on their cheap TV sets in their trailer parks, and it more important than all of you. Can you shut the hell up? Not too bright here. Now, MVP, I have been looking at this card for two weeks straight, and he would like to have a chit chat. MVP, come out so we can talk.

MVP comes out now. WE HURT PEOPLE! now MVP chants lol. If there is one thing, we can all agree on, MVP you are a legend in the sport of professional wrestling. BTW, is that a new cane? That’s gorgeous! Now, Montell, after everything that happened with Adam Cole, he said he would never do friends again. When MVP clocks in, he doesn’t do friends either, he does business. He’s been looking at this card for an awfully long time. MJF wants to be in the business of hurting people.

Wait a minute, here comes Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Why not make this a family affair? Lashley comes face to face with MVP, and he offers his hand. MJF wants to shake it, but Bobby wants the card. He looks at MVP and Shelton, he hands his tag title to MVP, Bobby rips the card up. MVP says they are cool, but it doesn’t seem like Bobby got the memo. Lashley stares a hole through MJF as he leaves the ring.

Bryan Keith and Big Bill are here now. Hurt People do hurt people. They aren’t out here to join their group therapy session; they have real business to attend to. MVP tells Bill to get his little bitch on a leash. LOL! Bill sees them standing in the ring with the titles but there are no challengers. MVP says you aren’t either. Bill says you keep running your mouth, you are the MVP of being their bitch. MVP says they already established who the bitch is. Big Bill was once a tag team champion, and he never lost the title. Sting ran off with the titles and he couldn’t get another shot. But now, he is taking his rematch, and they are taking those titles. They all share a laugh, but MVP tells Bill that him and his girlfriend go beat someone and then they will get back to them.

GEEZ WITH ALL THE TALKING ALREADY!

Renee has Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, and Luther post-break. Toni says we were so young; nothing has changed. Rosa says you have a butler and last time you tried to erase her face. Rosa wants what she never lost. Never mind that, tonight they are going after Megan and Penelope. They’re the team of THUNDER TITS! Wait, It’s Thunderstorm. NOT TONIGHT! Strap yourself in girls, because the show is about to start!

FINALLY, A MATCH YO! I THOUGHT THIS WAS TURNING INTO A TALK SHOW!

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher w/Don Callis

Expected star rating: ***

Fletcher charges King before the bell rings and stomps away on him. Fletcher does his Chippendale thing, but King is standing right behind Fletcher. He turns around and gets chopped to the mat. King takes Fletcher to the corner and hits forearms, forcing Kyle to the floor. THAREEEEEE says Bryce Remsburg. FUCK DON CALLIS chants, as is per tradition. Another chop and a slam from Brody. Senton splash from King. Fletcher with two chops to King, he eats them and floors Fletcher again. Kyle catches King with a knee to the face. He stomps on him under the bottom rope. Hammer lock blocked from Fletcher, King with a clothesline, sending Fletcher to the floor.

We’re back, as Fletcher is posing with King down against the bottom rope. King back up, he tries to fight back, but Kyle with knees to the gut. Fletcher poses. He lifts Brody up, but King with three chops. Fletcher responds with a forearm. Fletcher off the ropes, but King with the Bossman Slam. King with clotheslines and a back body drop to Kyle. Fletcher to the floor, King gestures this is it, TOPE SUICIDA! HOLY SHIT CHANTS! Taz just called King a Jumbo Jet lol. King sits Kyle in the chair by the barricade. ARF! ARF! ARF! Fletcher jumps into the hand of King! King has Fletcher up, but he wiggles out and shoves King into the ring post then the ring steps. Kyle to the apron, running kick to the head of King. Kyle’s turn to hit a suicide dive through the middle ropes. King’s head just went thud off the barricade. Fletcher wants to take the count out win. King makes it back in, as Kyle goes to the top, hits the elbow drop! Cover for a two count. Fletcher tries a suplex, but King reverses it with a corner exploder! FUCK EM UP, BRODY, FUCK HIM UP chants. Both men on the apron. Fletcher with a pump kick, BUT BRODY WITH A DVD ON THE APRON! I swear it sounded like Bryce said he’s dead lol. But it’s not Darby!

Picture within a picture break

We’re back, as both men are in the middle of the ring trading forearms. Thrust kick by Fletcher is answered by a rolling elbow from King. Short arm lariat from King. Brody looking Ganzo Bomb, but Fletcher gets out and kicks King down to size. TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER BY KYLE! KING KICKS OUT AT 2.999999! Fletcher looks like he dumped in his nappy of fear. Fletcher runs in, but King decapitates him with a clothesline. Fletcher tries to get to his feet, but he stumbles around like a drunk bar patron. King runs into him in the corner. ARF! ARF! ARF! Callis takes the ref, but Mark Davis pulls Kyle out of the way. Fletcher puts King on the top rope. King with body shots, but Kyle gouges the eyes of King with Davis takes the ref. TURNBUCKLE BRAINBUSTER, AND THAT’S IT!

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher

TIME: 17:45

THOUGHTS: Glad to have wrestling after all of the talking, and these guys left it all in the ring. A shame King has to lose AGAIN, but Kyle curbed his losing streak, at least. Really fun big man match.

RATING: ****

Post-match, Fletcher and Davis attack King, but here comes Powerhouse Hobbs. he enters the ring from the crowd unbeknownst to Davis and Fletcher and lays into both men. King back up, he does the Cactus Jack clothesline to Fletcher and to the floor. We won’t have to wait long, because Hobbs and Davis will here after the commercials.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis

Expected star rating: ***

Both men are in the ring with security and officials. Davis and Hobbs clear the ring of everyone but Referee Aubrey and Christopher Daniels. The bell rings and we’re off. Davis with body shots, but a big suplex from Hobbs. MEAT! MEAT! Schiavone just called Callis a dumbass LOL! Davis with chops in the corner to Hobbs. Davis with a big forearm to Hobbs in the corner. Davis looking for something that doesn’t happen because Hobbs hits a backdrop. An elbow from Davis turns into a powerslam from Hobbs. MEAT clotheslines from Hobbs as Taz calls Callis a cheap ass LOL. Enziguri from Davis, but Hobbs with the SPINE ON THE PINE and, that’s it.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs

TIME: 2:35

THOUGHTS: Well, that was shot and sweet. Davis doing the extended squash.

RATING: N/R

Hobbs goes towards Callis, but he high tails it out of the ring side area.

Lexy Nair has the Patriarchy sans Christian. It makes sense to Nick Wayne; he understands why Cage did what he did at Revolution. Last Wednesday was a testament to how they can properly execute a plan. Nick and Mama Wayne leave, but Kip Sabian lingers a little bit longer.

Renee has Hangman Page. Renee can’t ask him what she wants to because Swerve Strickland is here. He knows he has a busted ear drum but did he hear Hangman right, he’s in the Owen? Prince Nana arrives to take Strickland away.

We have the sit-down interview with Rated FTR. Tony wants to know what happened last week? Dax wants to speak first, he let his emotions get the better of him, and he owes Adam and Cash an apology. They took a break from the tag team titles to help Copeland realize his goal of being AEW Champion.

Cope cuts him off, don’t make it act like he pulled you guys away from the tag titles. The Death Riders put bags over you guys’ heads, this is how it started.

Dax says they have been directionless for four months. Cash says he can’t watch them fight like this. They have been best friends for over 10 years, but without Adam, Cash had nothing. When he was sleeping in his car, Cope gave him a place to leave and a chance to succeed. He wants his two best friends on the same page.

Dax says he apologizes, and they helped Adam realize his goals. Dax calls out the Hurt Syndicate. But Cash says he wants them to stay together and go after the Trios’ Titles. April 6th, Rated FTR against the Death Riders. Top Guys out. No, Rated FTR, out.

Well, that’s one way to keep this going, I suppose.

Swerve Strickland is here, and he’s in no mood to dance with George Nana. We see Moxley ambush Strickland in the ring a couple of weeks ago. Everyone knows why Swerve is here. He’s here to call out Jon Moxley, not the Death Riders, but Jon. Come and look him eye-to-eye if you have the balls to do so.

Moxley is no one’s bitch, and he is on his way out. Moxley gets in the ring, as Nana gets out of the way. Swerve has allowed things to go on for too long. They have been asking him since October, why hasn’t he been going after his AEW World Title. He likes to give people enough rope to hang themselves, and that’s what Jon did. What happened to you? You were revered and synonymous with the AEW Title. You hide behind Claudio, behind Wheeler, behind PAC, hell, you even hide behind Marina. Jon says no one has the guys to be world champion, but you aren’t worthy of being champion. You hide the title in a briefcase because you can’t look at the title on your shoulder anymore. Every time you have a title defense; you show the world…

Oh, by the way, how’s your back doing?

Everything you used to describe Moxley as it now looking you in the face.

Claudiois at ring side now, standing behind George Nana. He also has the briefcase.

Jon says that all sounded great, if you believe it. This is all about you. It’s Swerve vs. Swerve at Dynasty. Who are you, really; What are you, really? He knows what Swerve is and what he can be. He has high hopes for him, and he’s been disappointed before. On the 6th, he’ll let him prove it. How far do you want to go? When you are in the dark and it’s cold and the world is on your shoulders, will you endure? Will you put one foot forward and keep going or will you cave? You haven’t suffered enough yet. But you will suffer on April 6th. My sport has been taken over by billionaires, talent agencies, and kids looking through social media. Its guys like you that putting his body through it made it worth it. But Jon isn’t giving it to you, he doesn’t give handouts. Jon is willing to go the whole way right now. Shouldn’t be a problem for you, you are the most dangerous man in AEW, right?

Marina is here, but so Willow to counter her. You don’t know what do to now do you Jon. Swerve has bled buckets, he has been impaled, he has been in Texas Death Matches. While he takes the title at Dynasty, you can continue to play pretend Moxley on TV.

The mics drop, as Jon, Claudio, and Marina leave through the crowd. Wait, Marina is back, she drags Willow off the apron. They trade shots as Claudio comes and carries Marina away. Willow keeps after her though, as Prince Nana tries (in vain) to keep Willow back.

The Opps are in the back. Samoa Joe has a question. You took Max Caster on last week, was there a reason behind that? HOOK says it was for fun, he’s fun to choke out. Speaking of, we see Max trying to get Top Flight and AR Fox to sign the contract. Caster mistakes Joe for Schiavone (Why now?) and Joe chokes Caster out. Joe says yeah, you’re right, he totally is. Joe and HOOK exchange pleasantries with Darius, Dante, and Fox.

Shibata’s speak and spell: I SEE WHAT YOU DID THERE!

Renee with Switchblade Jay White post commercial. Hangman and Ospreay are in the Owen. White says those are some big names, he has to enter himself. Last year it didn’t go his way; he lost for the only time to Hangman and then got injured. He’s going to All-In Texas, and if Ospreay or Hangman are there, he will defeat them. The original Collision Cowboy will be back there on Saturday, if you want to step to the Switchblade, state your case.

Top Flight are here with AR Fox to the hometown ovation!

Top Flight vs. Alex Findley and Devo Knight

Expected Star Rating: Who knows.

Lio Rush and Acrion Andretti are at ring side, Big Bill and Bryan Keith are watching in the back, while Excalibur asks Taz how his lawsuit against Dante is going. LMAO! TOP FLIGHT WHOOP WHOOP chants for the hometown guys. Devo Knight kind of looks like Dollar Tree Max Caster lol. Darius is on fire in this match. The pin is broken up by the other guy not getting beaten up, so Dante just goes Ham on him. We have an announcement that Darius and Dante will face Keith and Bill at Collision. HUGE Frog Splash from Dante wins this match, BTW.

WINNER: Top Flight

TIME: 3:00

THOUGHTS: Super extended squash match, but it got the hometown Martins’ a win.

RATING: N/R

Will Ospreay video package. It’s announced that Ospreay will return next Wednesday on Dynamite.

The Professor of Red Neck Kung-Fu is here for his match.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe

Expected Rating: ***1/4. Both men can flat out go.

So, Callis is 1-1 tonight, as Fletcher won, but Davis got squashed. This is the tiebreaker for his family.

The bell rings and both men circle. Collision in the middle of the ring, but Takeshita knocks Briscoe down a second time. Takeshita sends Briscoe up and over, but he lands on his feet. Takeshita goes up top, but Briscoe cuts him off, DVD from Briscoe. Mark up top, but Takeshita cuts him off and hits a superplex. Cover for a two. Takeshita with forearms to Briscoe. Mark follows in suit and takes Takeshita out of the ring. Briscoe goes to fly, but Takeshita back in and hits a big boot. Both men on the apron, kick to the gut and a DDT to Briscoe.

We’re back, as both men are in the corner again. Briscoe bites Takeshita with what teeth he does have LOL. Missile dropkick by Briscoe. Flying elbow strike by Briscoe. Mark with chops on Takeshita. RED NECK KUNG-FU! Takeshita on the floor, Briscoe with a dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe up and over with a senton splash! CANNONBALL BY BRISCOE THROUGH THE ROPES! Geez, Taz is being really angry with Callis lol. Briscoe walks on the barricade, Cactus Jack elbow! Briscoe sends Takeshita into the ring. Mark looking for Froggy Bow, but Takeshita moves. Konosuke with a German, but Briscoe lands on his feet. HUGE LARIAT! Cover, 2.5! Jay Driller, fought off, both men trade forearms. Big boot from Takeshita, but he runs into an exploder from Briscoe. Takeshita responds in kind, so Briscoe with a T-Bone suplex. Takeshita says f that shit and hits his own. Knee strike from Takeshita, cover, two count. Takeshita misses a lariat, JAY DRILLER BY BRISCOE! The cover, but Takeshita gets his foot on the ropes. Briscoe looking for the cutthroat, but Takeshita gets out. Rolling forearm, ROARING FIRE BY TAKESHITA AND THAT’S IT!

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita

TIME: 11:40

THOUGHTS: YO, these guys can wrestle a broom stick and deliver an amazing match, much less each other. I wish this went on longer, but it was so much fun for the time it got.

RATING: ****

Death Riders are here. Rated FTR want to challenge us to a Trios’ title match? Yuta already hates FTR and their guts, Copeland tried to rip him from his family. Claudio says you guys throw hissy fits. PAC says your arrogance and cockiness is hard to stomach. You have the audacity to challenge us? NAH. That’s not how things work around here, at Dynasty, they challenge YOU, to survive the Death Riders!

Lexy wants to get a word with the Hurt Syndicate. Lashley says MVP tells them to take a vacation and then they see him hugging MJF? MVP says he doesn’t stop working, the money keeps rolling in. Lashley and Benjmain both say they don’t like him, and he can’t be trusted. MVP says his qualities can be good for their business. They can revisit this later, but let’s focus on this Big Bill situation.

It’s time for the MAIN EVENT of the evening!

Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne vs. Thunder Tits…ere, Thunderstorm

Expected Star Rating: ***. We’re seeing the chemistry develop between Bayne and Rosa/Storm.

The bell rings, as Rosa and Bayne will start. Rosa screams Thunder Tits, so obviously she is on board with this, and you love to see it. Rosa tries a side headlock, but Bayne won’t go down. She tries again and then resorts to chops. Bayne takes down Rosa with a clothesline, as Storm tags in. Bayne decides to tag out and Ford enters. Ford with a shoulder block, she rolls over Storm, and hits an arm drag. Storm eats a knee from Ford and hits a release, German. Rosa tags in, leg drop to Ford. Ford launches off the back of Storm with a dropkick. Rosa catches a charging Ford with an elbow as we hit PIP Break.

We’re back, as Ford has Rosa in a rear chin lock. Rosa back to her feet, both ladies trade forearms, both ladies clothesline each other. Storm and Bayne in now. They fight out to the floor. Storm with a DDT on the floor. Ford hits a cutter in the ring on Storm. Rosa in with a DVD to Ford. Bayne picks up Rosa, Fate’s Descent, but Storm is the legal woman. Bayne tries it on Storm, but Storm goes behind. Bayne out with a back elbow. Leg trip by Storm and a hip attack in the corner. BUT BAYNE FEELS NO PAIN. Storm looks like she just dumped her nappy of fear! Ford grabs Storm from behind. Pump kick, but Storm moves and Bayne kicks Ford. Fate’s Descent on Storm, and that’s it.

WINNER: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

TIME: 9:30

THOUGHTS: Not a bad match. Storm and Rosa worked well as a team, better than Bayne and Ford at any rate, but it didn’t matter, as Bayne was just too much for them. This makes the Women’s Title match at Dynasty even more interesting.

RATING: ***1/4

And with that, we’re done.

