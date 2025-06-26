Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.25.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is back to the two-ish hour format as it has been for years, but that doesn’t mean that this episode should be any less special. It’s just, you know, won’t be as long as the past three weeks!

Tonight, we will decide who enters #1 in their respective casino gauntlet matches for All-In Texas, as on the men’s side, Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong will vie for the coveted first spot, while on the women’s side, Athena, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale will be competing for the first spot in their match. And remember that, if there is any confusion, that the first spot is the spot you want to be in for the Casino Gauntlet, seeing as to how the match can end at any given time. Kota Ibushi makes his long-awaited return to AEW tonight as he takes on Trent Baretta, we will hear from the Hurt Syndicate, and as always, so much more!

So, here’s the deal, guys, I’ve had FOUR days to digest what happened to the Pacers in game seven of the Finals on Sunday. As much as it absolutely broke my heart to see Tyrese get injured the way that he did, it didn’t seem likely that we were going to win even if he had stayed in the game. I assumed (perhaps right), that OKC laid out in game six, knowing that they had a winner-takes-all on their court in game seven, and they played like it. So, congrats to them. On this calendar year, I have a Superbowl, an Eastern Conference Champion, and the hell if I know what the Phillies will end up doing lol.

Also, an update on the roundtable for All-In. All ten spots have been locked in, and construction for the article has begun, so this will serve as a friendly reminder to get those predictions to me BY THE END OF Thursday, July 10th, as I have to have the article ready for the Boss on Friday for a posting before Saturday rolls around. Thank you all again for your interest, and let’s make this one just as much fun as the first one was!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Kent, Washington! Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, and Tony Schiavone will be on the call tonight!

We see Carmen Sandiego Storm arrive with Luther, but they are ambushed by Mercedes Mone! Mone yells WELCOME TO DYNAMITE and they head out to the stage. She gets a mic from a stage hand, who she slugs. You want to play games with me? It’s game on now, BITCH!

Okada intensifies

Christopher Daniels, Luther, and the love of my life MINA arrive to stop the beating on Toni. Mone says DARLING, LET THE GAMES BEGIN! Taz mentions that he is a fan of what Mone did here, it shows she is the dominant JONES!

HEAR YE, HEAR YE! The Founding Fathers are here! They know that Swerve Strickland and Will Opsreay will have a tag match in the second hour, but they have the power to move that match up to right now!

Will Ospreay’s theme plays as the announcers run down the card for tonight. Will finally arrives, taping up his wrists as he runs to the ring lol. Prince Nana leads Swerve out, and he looks more ready that Will was.

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland vs. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson

Johnson and Strickland to start us off. Strickland takes Johnson to the mat, but he is back up and leaps out of the corner. Lee misses a drop kick when Strickland hooks the ropes. Strickland’s move is fought off by Johnson, who tags out to Christian. Ospreay in now. Drop kicks by Blake and he slaps Ospreay in the face. The fans do not like this, and neither does Will, as he lights up Blake with chops. Strickland in, double team offense from the guys ends in a double big boot. Another quick tag, Strickland with a scoop slam into Will’s twisting sky press for a two count. Blake tries to get back into it, but he eats a springboard corkscrew kick. Lee in AND he’s gone, eating a crossbody to the floor.

Succession hits, and the Founding Fathers saunter out to the stage. Christian takes advantage by kicking Ospreay over the top rope and taking out Strickland as well. PIP Break.

Christian is walking the ropes and hits a chop into a DVD on Will as we return. Johnson from the top with a frog splash, and Christian with a 450 splash! The cover, but Strickland saves the match. Ospreay with a big boot sends Johnson to the floor. Will does the wall jump, big kick floors Christian! Swerve finally in the match! Buckle bomb of Johnson into Christian! Big kick to Johnson and Christian as Strickland does the dance. Strickland spikes Christian with a huge flatliner for a two count. Christian fights off Big Pressure only to eat a suplex. Johnson in, but Swerve moves, and Will hits a running Hidden Blade! HOUSE CALL to Christian, and that’s all she wrote!

WINNER: Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay

TIME: 9:20

THOUGHTS: A win for the guys who needed it. I would say that Blake and Lee got too much in, but if they are trying to push them as possible additions for Ricky’s group, it was for the better.

RATING: ***1/4

Post-match, Will and Swerve want to get at the Bucks, but Security runs out. Swerve on the mic. Year after year, they have had to deal with the same bullcrap from the Bucks. And this year, they will do something about it. The most dangerous man and the Aerial Assassin against the Young Bucks. And they know just the perfect place to do it, ALL-IN! Will on the mic. YES, BRUV! He thinks they should up the stakes. They are the founding fathers, but the reason that AEW exists is because of the people who supported them. Tell Will if he is wrong, but they are done with the power that they possess. They have done worse than good in this company. Will wants the Bucks to put their EVP titles on the line! SWERVE STOMPS FROM THE TOP AND TAKES EVERYONE OUT ON THE FLOOR! WILL THROWS THE OFFICE CHAIR AWAY! CHAOS REIGNS!

Well, that’ll do it. We knew that we are going to get this tag match at All-In, but I am very curious as to how this plays out.

Video package for the return of the Golden Star, and his long history with Kenny Omega, which leads us to his return tonight!

COMMERCIALS!

We return, as we get a replay of the events leading us to the commercial break. Nicholas says, Swerve, are you a dumbass? Matthew says that, according to the rulebook, you put your hands on an AEW EVP, so you’re out for a week without pay! Okada is here with members of the DCF. Rocky Romero says how odd is this that they are now on the same side after their history together. Matthew says that they don’t have a problem with them, but their boss is kind of a dick. Matthew says it is about strapping Okada up so he beats Omega at All-In. They need to do a number on him, and Trent needs to do a job on Kota. Trent says watch what he does to Ibushi. Everyone leaves except for Takeshita and Okada. Konosuke tells him this is only temporary. Okada says, yeah okay, and walks away, as Takeshita stares a hole in the back of his head.

GIVE ME TAKESHITA AND OKADA!!

Ibushi is here live and in person!

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Baretta w/Rocky Romero

E-BU-SHEE chants as the bell rings. Baretta takes Ibushi to the ropes, he backs away on the rope break. Ibushi drops behind Baretta and hits a front face takedown. Baretta backs up, but Ibushi kicks his leg out and rolls him up for a two count. Back to their feet, a big drop kick from Ibushi floors Baretta. Romero on the apron distracts Ibushi, and Baretta hits a lariat to Kota. Baretta with forearms, to the apron, snap dragon from Baretta as Ibushi hits the floor. Romero on the attack as Baretta has Referee Aubrey. Trent kicks Ibushi into the barricade and screams YOU LIKE IT! Ibushi cuts off Trent’s offense with a power slam in the middle of the ring. One Ibushi Kick, AHA! Two Ibushi kicks! AHA! Three Ibushi kicks, AHA! Standing moonsault press from Kota gets him a two count. Half-and-half is countered with a thrust kick by Baretta. Big running knee from Baretta! Gotch Style Piledriver! The cover, Ibushi out at 2.8!

Baretta paint brushes Ibushi until Kota has had enough and is back to his feet. Trent’s Half-and-half is countered by Ibushi, and he hits his own! Ibushi with a kick, and counter pins on the mat ensue. Baretta with an elbow strike followed by a lariat. Trent tries again, Ibushi with a double underhook counter. He powers Trent down, DOUBLE STOMP! Trent shoves Kota into the ropes, but the big knee strike and the Kamagoye wins it for Kota!

WINNER: Kota Ibushi

TIME: 7:20

THOUGHTS: Welcome back, Kota! And lest we forget how good Trent can be in the ring as well, especially as a heel.

RATING: ***1/2

Ibushi celebrates post-match, but the coin hits the floor, and Okada is here! He walks to the ring with his title and comes face-to-face with Ibushi. HOLY SHIT chants, as Ibushi implores Okada to do something. Okada backs away as Kota’s music plays again.

BREAKING NEWS: Next week on Dynamite 300, Okada WILL face off with Ibushi! SHOOT THAT SHIT INTO MY VEINS!

Talk time with Jon Moxley. All we have is the preset moment. Hangman has lost this moment before; will he grab it this time and seize on it? Jon doesn’t think so. Hangman is afraid, not of Jon, not of failure, but he’s afraid of letting the fans down. The path that Jon has walked; to be the champion today, Page makes him sick. He is nothing but emo crybaby crap. The world Champion walks into the fire and doesn’t take crap from anyone. Shy away from the gifts that you have been given. What happened man? On July 12th, Jon doesn’t care about his past and his issues, while Page is fighting his demons, he is going to get dumped on his skull. He will show the world what the champion looks like, while Hangman will be looking for another job.

Riddler Jon, we so love you, man.

COMMERCIALS!

The Remarkable Renee Paquette has AR Fox post-break. Renee says that he had a strong showing against Jon Moxley last week. What is next for him? But before he can answer. Ricochet is here! He knows they have a lot of history, but he is not here with ill intentions. He wants to team up with Fox to take out Speedball and Keven Knight tonight. Fox really doesn’t answer, so Ricky goes ahead and accepts that as a yes. Renee says good luck as Fox looks on confused.

And with that, it’s time to show some love for Ricochet!

Ricochet and AR Fox vs. Jet Speed

Knight and Ricochet to start us off. Ricky tells Fox to be smart and listen to him, and he is attacked by Knight as he turns around. Jet Speed bounce him around in the middle of the ring. Fox tags in, but Jet Speed with a double hip toss. Fox sends Bailey to the floor; he sweeps out the legs of Knight. FOOT STOMP ON KNIGHT, SENTON ATOMICO TO BAILEY ON THE FLOOR! Back in the ring, twisting vertical suplex by Fox gets him a two count on Knight. Fox with a lariat into the pin for a two count as Ricky says he is doing great. Knight to his feet, but Fox cuts that off. Knight with a back elbow to Fox, Ricky in and he’s right back out. Bailey sends Fox from the ring. DOUBLE TEAM CROSSBODY BLOCKS BY JET SPEED! PIP Break.

WINNER: Jet Speed

TIME: 9:40

THOUGHTS: I’m not letting the obvious result of Ricky screwing over Fox spoil what we got in this match. This was a lot of fun, and I’m glad that they are sticking with Jet Speed and keeping Fox on TV. A little more time wouldn’t have hurt.

RATING: ****

The Inevitable Tony Schiavone interviews the winners on the stage. With great power, comes great responsibility, says Speedball. The tag team titles have been held hostage. Knight says that the titles have been held hostage, just like OKC has held the Sonics hostage for years. Knight wants to sing MVP’s WWE theme, before saying that the tag titles are coming home at All-In. This doesn’t sit well with the champions, as Lashley and Benjamin jump them from behind. MVP and MJF look on in approval as the fight comes back up the stage now. Benjmain with a suplex for both men as MVP and MJF bring out a table to the stage. MJF says they hurt people, baby. Knight is put on the table by Benjamin, and Lashley hits a standing chokeslam on Bailey, sending through the table and his partner. MVP wants the tag team titles brought out. They will proceed to take care of business the right way! Production truck, music please! Their theme song hits, as the foursome saunter down to the ring and we get a close up of the dead challengers on the ramp.

Attention AEW viewing audience, this is an official announcement from the Hurt Syndicate! The AEW tag team champions, the Standard of Excellence Shelton Benjmain, the Almighty Bobby Lashley, he is begging them, someone stand up to the tag team champions. But MVP will say this, if they can stand on their feet after that beating, he will be willing to give them a title shot at All-In on the condition that they can walk lol. MVP will turn the mic over the Young Genius, Maxwell Jacob Friedman!

Thank you, Montell! MJF throws his gum out of the ring lol. Last week, MJF defeated and unmasked the Lucha Legend Mistico. MVP asks MJF to stop for a minute so he can run down the fans. MJF is not here to talk about all of his accolades and accomplishments, I mean, it’s only a two-hour show. MVP says it is okay, they haven’t seen an athlete this great since the Sonics left lol. MJF says he will be entering a gauntlet qualifying match next week, and this will get him one step closer to his world title. Not Dictator Jon’s, and certainly NOT Hangman’s. Now, hit OUR music!

Instead, we are told to reach for the sky, BOY, as Mark Briscoe is out. He says he knows MJF can listen to himself talk all night, but Mikey, the production guy, says MJF is talking too long again, and Mark has a match next. So, if you would be so kind, can you leave the ring so he can have his match next?

MJF says that unlike you, they are actual stars. They like Mark because they grew up dirt ugly and dirt poor. MJF thinks the people watching at home have as many bills in their pocket as he does teeth. If you get in this ring, you will regret it and you will get beat. Go back to your farm in Delaware and pick up chicken shit, you piece of shit.

Mark says MJF is funny. He sees where all these hurtful comments come from. MJF says he was bullied as a child, and so the word of the day is empathy. So, Seattle, if you would let me emphasize with Max, you are trying to compensate for something. These comments are coming from a place of, well, let me put it this way, if he had gone 30 years with a teeny tiny kosher pickle, he would want to stand with these guys as well.

KOSHER PICKLE chants. Amazing.

MVP says they are professionals; they will leave the ring so Mark can come on down, and they will watch Mark do what he does best, LOSE!

Well, that was one hell of a long, spindly segment. It all intertwined nicely, though.

The 4-way match to determine the #1 spot in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet at All-In is up next!

COMEMRCIALS!

4-way match for the #1 entrant in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All-In: Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido vs. Roderick Strong vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Takeshita on the attack as the bell rings. Briscoe fights with Strong, while Takeshita goes after Bandido. Both Briscoe and Bandido turn the tables now. Takeshita shoots Bandido off, but he doesn’t budge on the shoulder tackle. He kips up, off of Takeshita, drop kick sends Takeshita to the floor. Bandido goes flying, but Takeshita moves and sends Bandido into the barricade. Strong whips Briscoe, who hits a scissors kick on Takeshita and a neck breaker on Bandido. Strong was waiting for Briscoe and hits him with a drop kick through the ropes. PIP Break.

They trade in the middle of the ring now. Briscoe up and over, lands on his feet, HUGE chop to the throat of Bandido. Bandido sends Briscoe into the ropes, 21-plex, but TAKESHITA COMES IN AND HITS A GERMAN ON BOTH MEN! 42-Plex, says Ian lol. Strong tries another Angle Slam, but he still hits a knee strike. Roddy runs right into the Blue Thunder Bomb from Takeshita for a two count. Takeshita has Strong eyed up, but Bandido intercepts him. He has Konosuke on his shoulders, BIG KNEE! 21-Plex by Bandido, but he losses Takeshita and he rolls out of the ring! Strong with the knee to Bandido! End of Heartache! FROGGY BOW BY BRISCOE TO STRONG FOR THE WIN!

WINNER: Mark Briscoe

TIME: 11:00

THOUGHTS: Holy crap on a cracker, Batman! That was a lot of fun, and it proved MVP wrong lol. Felt like any of them could have won this match, NGL. Amazing match.

RATING: ****1/4

Adam Cole (BAYBAY) says that the Don Callis Family has been a thorn in his side for a long time. So tomorrow night on Collision, he challenges any member of the DCF and puts his TNT Title on the line.

As the men just had their moment, the women will now get their chance to shine!

4-way Match for the #1 entrant in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All-In: Kris Statlander vs. Athena vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale

The bell rings, and Athena tries to buddy up to Kris, but she sends her into a boot from Rosa lol. Rosa from the apron, into the ring with a sunset flip. Casadora from Kris, countered by Rosa, but Willow in to break it up. Athena in, flying head scissors to Statlander. Athena runs train on everyone in the ring. Athena goes up top, Kris intercepts her. Here comes Rosa to join in, and Willow now with the TRIPLE POWERBOMB! Babe with the Power, indeed! PIP Break.

Monocles, ASSEMBLE! 🧐

We have total carnage as we return. Rosa tees off on Athena with clotheslines and a dropkick. Athena back up, catches Rosa, and throws her down, she rolls through with her, but she takes too long, and Rosa hits a crucifix pin for a two count. Willow with a DVD and Kris with a face buster and they come face-to-face. Kris misses her first strike, Willow has Kris up in tombstone position, Kris counters with a Doctor Bomb attempt. Athena in, she tries to suplex both Kris and Willow, but that is easily reversed. Rosa flies in with a drop kick to both women. Roll through and the STOMP to Willow by Rosa, cover for a two count. Athena tries a tombstone, but Rosa counters out and starts down Athena. Rosa is lifted up by Athena, Kris in the ring, she runs the ropes and shoves both women over. Okay that was cleaver lol. Samoan Drop by Willow, the cover, Rosa breaks it up. Lighting Strike by Rosa to Statlander. Rosa runs the ropes, but Athena grabs her and drags her out of the ring. She tells Billie Starkz to grab her title. While this happens, Rosa shoves Athena into the ring steps. Both women on the ring steps, SUPLEX BY ATHENA! CANNONBALL by Willow in the ring to Kris! Willow tries to pick up Kris, but her comes Marina Shafir! Sheepdog Yuta enters from behind and eats the POUNCE…

PERIOD!

Statlander takes advantage and hits Staturday Night Fever on Willow for the win!

WINNER: Kris Statlander

TIME: 10:45

THOUGHTS: A good match, as every woman got a chance to shine. Kris winning VIA “help” from Marina and Wheeler makes it look a little bit weird, but it is what it is.

RATING: ***1/2

Video package for Christian Cage and the Patriarchy. Cage and Wayne will face Big Bill and Bryan Keith tomorrow night.

Our main event is up next!

COMMERCIALS!

We see FTR and the DCF pick up the win on Collision. Renee is here with FTR and Big Stoke. The circle of friends they run with it keeps getting smaller and smaller. Last week on Collision, Stoke said that they had a great win in their hands, but Turbo and Truth put themselves in their business. Stoke suggested revenge on them VIA vandalism, but FTR are God fearing men, so tomorrow night on Collision, they want to meet the Outrunners in the middle of the ring to clear the air. Top Guys, OUT.

Black Hat Main Event Time!

Hangman Page vs. The Beast, Frank Mortos

The bell rings, and it is time to ROAR! Page with early wrist control, but Mortos uses the ropes to fight out of it. Page back in control, but he can’t run over Mortos. Page runs the ropes, ducks, counters, and a missed clothesline by Page. Sweep of the leg by Page, Mortos with the same, but a HUGE headbutt from the Beast. Mortos with a corner clothesline, but Page follows him in. And around we go, until Mortos charges the corner and hits the floor. Page takes too long pandering to the crowd, as Mortos grabs him by the hair. Page fights that off and hits his springboard corner clothesline. Page to the floor, he sends Mortos back into the ring. Page picks up Mortos, backs near the corner, and hits a corner Fallaway Slam for a two count. PIP Break.

WINNER: Hangman Page

TIME: 9:50

THOUGHTS: Mortos got a LOT in this match, as he should have, but Page won the match, which he should have. Mortos showed that he has staying power in the main event.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, the lights go out, and when they come back on, the Young Bucks are in the ring! They hit the EVP Trigger on Page! The Death Riders theme hits, and here comes Moxley, Yuta, and Shafir through the crowd. The Bucks remain in the ring as the Death Riders enter. Moxley has a chain and Yuta has a chair. Moxley chokes Hangman with the chain. The Opps are here to make the save, but they are held at bay by the bad guys. Will Ospreay is here, and the cowards takes off through the crowd. Moxley says he will show the world what a world champion looks like. And with that, we’re done!