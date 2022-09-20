wrestling / News
Circle 6 Bite It You Scum Results 9.18.22: Atticus Cogar Defends World Title, More
Circle 6 held its latest show Bite It You Scum on Sunday featuring a World Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch:
* King Of Indies Qualifying Match: Viento def. Rey Horus
* Kody Lane def. Alan Angels
* Jake Crist def. Keita Murray
* Second Hand Smoke (Eddy Only & Gregory Iron) def. RayShit (Ray Rosas & Rob Shit)
* Rocky Romero def. Tyler Bateman
* Circle 6 World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Zachary Wentz def. Kevin Giza
* Young Studs def. Brian Kendrick & Nate Webb
* Light Tube Deathmatch: Dale Patricks def. Jeff Cannonball
* Circle 6 World Championship Deathmatch: Atticus Cogar def. Aeroboy
IS THAT @Alan_V_Angels OR SPIDER-MAN? #C6BiteIt pic.twitter.com/zMXS1EN8B4
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) September 19, 2022
AAAAND .. GOODNIGHT! 😴 #C6BITEIT @EddyOnly8 pic.twitter.com/6x5sGddXGI
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) September 19, 2022
.@azucarRoc WITH THOSE STIFF KICKS! #C6BITEIT pic.twitter.com/67l62732ZE
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) September 19, 2022
THE @mrbriankendrick MAKES HIS #CIRCLE6 DEBUT LIVE IN LA! STREAMING ON @indiewrestling! #C6BITEIT pic.twitter.com/ppX44Trm9W
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) September 19, 2022
gone swingin’. #C6BiteIt @aeroboyoficial @Atticus_Cogar @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/VEJ3XnCKzW
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) September 19, 2022
