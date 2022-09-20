Circle 6 Bite It You Scum Results 9.18.22: Atticus Cogar Defends World Title, More

Circle 6 held its latest show Bite It You Scum on Sunday featuring a World Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch:

* King Of Indies Qualifying Match: Viento def. Rey Horus

* Kody Lane def. Alan Angels

* Jake Crist def. Keita Murray

* Second Hand Smoke (Eddy Only & Gregory Iron) def. RayShit (Ray Rosas & Rob Shit)

* Rocky Romero def. Tyler Bateman

* Circle 6 World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Zachary Wentz def. Kevin Giza

* Young Studs def. Brian Kendrick & Nate Webb

* Light Tube Deathmatch: Dale Patricks def. Jeff Cannonball

* Circle 6 World Championship Deathmatch: Atticus Cogar def. Aeroboy