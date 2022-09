Circle 6 The Catalyst Results 09.09.22: Ladder Match Main Event

Circle 6 The Catalyst results from Jam Handy in Detroit, MI are below. The show took place September 9th and aired on FITE TV. Results from Cagematch.

* Ace Perry defeated Dread King Logan (w/ Darren McCarty)

* Jeff Cannonball, Nate Webb & Puf defeated 44OH! (Bobby Beverly, Eddy Only & Eric Ryan)

* Bryan Keith defeated Ashton Day

* Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) defeated The Premier (Campbell Myers & SK Bishop)

* Otis Cogar defeated Hoodfoot in a Blunt Force Trauma Death Match

* Zoey Skye defeated Heather Reckless

* Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Alex Zayne & Rich Swann

* Bandido defeated Kevin Giza in a Circle 6 World Title #1 Contendership Match

* Atticus Cogar defeated Jake Crist and Rickey Shane Page and Zachary Wentz to win the vacant Circle 6 World Title in a Hybrid Ladder Match

Jake Crist INTERCEPTS the UFO Cutter with a cutter of his own!! #C6Catalyst pic.twitter.com/fZ8s47NfuB — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 10, 2022

SPRINGBOARD DOUBLE STOMP! Infared get the win over the Premier! #C6Catalyst pic.twitter.com/4eprz9XhBH — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 10, 2022