wrestling / News
Circle 6 Full Circle Complete Results 11.13.2022: Heavyweight Championship, Tokyo Tower Death Match, & More
The Full Circle event was held by Circle 6 on November 13 in Indianapolis, IN. You can see the complete results (per Wrestling-News) and find some highlights below.
*Levi Everett defeated Matt Brannigan, Jake Omen & Apollo Starr
*Brian Kendrick defeated Kody Lane
*Calvin Tankman defeated Vinnie Massaro.
*44.OH! (Eric Ryan, Gregory Iron, Eddy Only & Bobby Beverly) defeated BSTRD Cassidy, Casey Carrington, SK Bishop & Campbell Myers
*Zachary Wentz defeated Trey Miguel
*Jake Crist defeated Ace Perry
*Alice Crowley defeated Zoey Skye
*Vincent Nothing defeated Kevin Giza
*Indy 500 Carpet Strip Death Match: Otis Cogar defeated Lucky 13
*Tokyo Tower Death Match: Dale Patricks defeated “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas
*Circle 6 Heavyweight Championship Match: Atticus Cogar defeated “Spyder” Nate Webb
.@matt_brannigan wipes out @JakeOmen2012, but @LeviEverett5 comes crashing down from above! #C6FullCircle pic.twitter.com/eIP0ZlwmE1
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) November 13, 2022
KENDRICK PUTS AWAY @VeryKodyLane WITH THE SUBMISSION! #C6FullCircle @mrbriankendrick @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/zazEGyCHKz
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) November 14, 2022
“HOMETOWN HERO” @AliceCrowley19 ABSOLUTELY DECIMATES @zoeyskyepro! 👀 #C6FullCircle @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/xB88tUWeTH
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) November 14, 2022
WHAT AN EXPLOSION OF GLASS! 💥👀 #C6FullCircle @FiteTV @HoodFoot418 @DalePatricks pic.twitter.com/qK9SLHodRE
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) November 14, 2022
.@SpyderNateWebb CRACKS @Atticus_Cogar WITH THE DOOR! #C6FullCircle @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/jnztdk1TdG
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) November 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Cody Rhodes Comments on Getting Booed in AEW: ‘I Was a Heel. The Fans Were Amazing’
- Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her