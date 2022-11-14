Circle 6 Full Circle Complete Results 11.13.2022: Heavyweight Championship, Tokyo Tower Death Match, & More

The Full Circle event was held by Circle 6 on November 13 in Indianapolis, IN. You can see the complete results (per Wrestling-News) and find some highlights below.

*Levi Everett defeated Matt Brannigan, Jake Omen & Apollo Starr

*Brian Kendrick defeated Kody Lane

*Calvin Tankman defeated Vinnie Massaro.

*44.OH! (Eric Ryan, Gregory Iron, Eddy Only & Bobby Beverly) defeated BSTRD Cassidy, Casey Carrington, SK Bishop & Campbell Myers

*Zachary Wentz defeated Trey Miguel

*Jake Crist defeated Ace Perry

*Alice Crowley defeated Zoey Skye

*Vincent Nothing defeated Kevin Giza

*Indy 500 Carpet Strip Death Match: Otis Cogar defeated Lucky 13

*Tokyo Tower Death Match: Dale Patricks defeated “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas

*Circle 6 Heavyweight Championship Match: Atticus Cogar defeated “Spyder” Nate Webb