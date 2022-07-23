Circle 6 Gangreen Results 7.22.22: The Rascalz Reunite, More

Circle 6 held their latest show Gangreen on Friday night featuring a reunion of two of the Rascalz and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on Title Match Network, below per Cagematch:

* Kevin Giza def. Myron Reed

* Camaro Jackson def. Ronnie Deyo

* Midwest Scum def. The Premier

* Zicky Dice def. Kody Lane

* Jake Crist def. Ace Perry

* Vinnie Massaro def. Vincent Nothing

* Homicide def. Bryan Keith

* BSTRD Cassidy def. Jody Threat

* Josh Alexander def. Camaro Jackson

* The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) def. 44OH! (Atticus Cogar & Rickey Shane Page)

* Four Corners Of Pane Three Way Death Match: Otis Cogar def. Jeff Cannonball and Jeff King

* 200.000 Thumbtacks Death Match: The Faces Of Death (MASADA & SHLAK) def. 44OH! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan)