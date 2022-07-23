wrestling / News
Circle 6 Gangreen Results 7.22.22: The Rascalz Reunite, More
Circle 6 held their latest show Gangreen on Friday night featuring a reunion of two of the Rascalz and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on Title Match Network, below per Cagematch:
* Kevin Giza def. Myron Reed
* Camaro Jackson def. Ronnie Deyo
* Midwest Scum def. The Premier
* Zicky Dice def. Kody Lane
* Jake Crist def. Ace Perry
* Vinnie Massaro def. Vincent Nothing
* Homicide def. Bryan Keith
MONKEY FLIP FROM HOMICIDE! #C6GANGREEN pic.twitter.com/gOCaTCMEcd
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) July 23, 2022
* BSTRD Cassidy def. Jody Threat
* Josh Alexander def. Camaro Jackson
SOLID GERMANS BY @Walking_Weapon! #C6GANGREEN pic.twitter.com/STT6anvDdH
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) July 23, 2022
* The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) def. 44OH! (Atticus Cogar & Rickey Shane Page)
GREAT TEAMWORK BY THE RASCALZ! #C6GANGREEN @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz pic.twitter.com/ckw2tudiyc
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) July 23, 2022
44OH NOT TAKING ANY CHANCES! #C6GANGREEN @Atticus_Cogar @RickeyShanePage @ZacharyWentz @TheTreyMiguel pic.twitter.com/BYcbRaz5H7
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) July 23, 2022
* Four Corners Of Pane Three Way Death Match: Otis Cogar def. Jeff Cannonball and Jeff King
@Otis_Cogar IS A MADMAN! #C6GANGREEN pic.twitter.com/BGrjR1IVM9
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) July 23, 2022
* 200.000 Thumbtacks Death Match: The Faces Of Death (MASADA & SHLAK) def. 44OH! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan)
FACES OF DEATH ARE VICTORIOUS! #C6GANGREEN@OfficialMasada #SHLAK pic.twitter.com/zrw7jNmb5R
— Circle 6 (@Circle6_co) July 23, 2022
