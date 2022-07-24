Circle 6 Here To Stay Results: The Rascalz vs. 44OH!, More

Circle 6 held Here To Stay on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio featuring The Rascalz vs. 44OH! and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on Title Match Network, below (per Cagematch):

* Vincent Nothing def. Jonni Deyo

* The Premierdef. Kobe Durst, Kody Lane & Marion Fontaine

* Second Hand Smoke def. Jeff Cannonball & Puf

* Ace Perry def. Ashton Day

* Ortiz def. Kevin Giza

* Holidead & Jody Threat def. BSTRD Cassidy & Sadiee Suicide

* Hardcore Match: MASADA def. Vinnie Massaro

* Circle 6 World Title Qualifying Match: Jake Crist def. Homicide

* 44OH! (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly & Rickey Shane Page) def. The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)