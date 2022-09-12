Circle 6 Soon As I Get Home Results 9.10.22: Bandido Challenges For World Title, More

Circle 6’s latest show was Soon As I Get Home on Saturday, and it saw Bandido challenge for the company’s World Championship. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV from Cleveland, per Cagematch.net:

* Jake Crist def. Rich Swann

* Matt Cross def. Eddy Only

* The Premier def. Midwest Scum

* Nate Webb def. Gregory Iron

* Ace Perry & Dale Patricks def. The Young Studs

* Kevin Giza def. Vincent Nothing by DQ

* Zachary Wentz def. Kody Lane

* Hardcore Match: Otis Cogar def. Vinnie Massaro

* Circle 6 World Championship Match: Atticus Cogar def. Bandido by DQ