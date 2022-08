Circle 6 Soul Doubt Results 8.20.22: Alan Angels Faces Gregory Sharpe, More

Circle 6 held its latest show, Soul Doubt, on Saturday night in Las Vegas with Alan Angels in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:

* Zachary Wentz def. Chris Bey

* Ace Perry def. Sandra Moone

* Jake Crist def. Sonico

* Second Hand Smoke def. PP Shit

* Atticus Cogar def. Lazarus

* Alan Angels def. Gregory Sharpe

* Circle 6 World Title Qualifying Last Chance Gauntlet Match: Rickey Shane Page def. Casanova Valentine, Keita Murray, Kody Lane, MASADA, and Vinnie Massaro