UPDATE: WWE Claiming That No Press Conference on WrestleMania 36 Will be Held Today

UPDATE: PWInsider has a new update with more information regarding the situation in Tampa, Florida, and it appears that press conference mentioned earlier is not happening. A WWE spokesperson is claiming that Lesley Miller Jr. spoke in error earlier regarding the topic, and there will be no WWE press conference this afternoon.

Additionally, it was stated by Tampa Mayor Castor and other city officials that there is still several weeks until WrestleMania, and a decision does not need to be made at this time. Also, they noted if WWE officials do not make their own decision on WrestleMania, Tampa officials will reconvene on the situation next week.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that there will be a press conference today in Tampa, Florida at 1:30 PM, with Mayor Jane Castor and members of the Emergency Management Center team. There will be a discussion about the city’s planned major events, including Wrestlemania, at 12 PM. The future of said events after the outbreak of the Coronavirus will be decided.

When asked about Wrestlemania, Castor said: “We don’t have to take immediate action for events weeks down the road.”

Hillsbough County official, Lesley “Les” Miller, Jr. said that the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group wanted to deal with all events before making official announcements. WWE officials are currently in Tampa, but Castor said in an interview with 102.5 The Bone FM in Tampa yesterday that while WWE can ‘weigh in,’ the city will have the final call on whether Wrestlemania happens there or not.